Navy Reserve Unit Demonstrates Rapid Mine Assembly Readiness

May 13, 2026

NAVAL WEAPONS STATION CHARLESTON S.C.— U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Joaquin Martinez de Pinillos, vice commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visited Naval Munitions Command Atlantic (NMCLANT) at Naval Weapons Station Charleston, May 6, 2026, to observe a time-compressed rapid-assembly training event conducted by Navy Reserve, Navy Munitions Command Pacific (NR NMCPAC), Mine Assembly Unit (MAU) Guam.

The high-intensity training evolution was designed to evaluate personnel on their ability to safely, accurately, and rapidly assemble complex mine systems under simulated combat conditions. Ultimately, the exercise develops and maintains high levels of mine warfare tactical readiness and technical proficiency.

“The training itself is all about developing Sailor warfighting readiness,” said Martinez de Pinillos. “Using combat rehearsals is an essential part of a warrior mindset and ethos that will ultimately enable us to win. In the art of war, it’s the human element that makes the difference.”

The assembly of complex munitions under pressure validates fleet readiness, logistics networks, and ordnance handling procedures. Rapid mine assembly remains a vital capability for maintaining maritime security and sea control. Throughout the exercise, MAU Guam personnel also proved their ability to integrate seamlessly with their active component counterparts.

“Highly trained personnel and ready munitions directly contribute to the Joint Force’s mission to defend the homeland and U.S. interests throughout the Indo-Pacific,” said Martinez de Pinillos. “This is a prime example of how the Reserve Component builds and maintains critical warfighting capability that directly supports contingency or crisis operations at any time, across the globe.”

To that end, reserve component units make up nearly two-thirds of the Navy’s mine munitions capability, serving as an essential pillar of the service's overall mine warfare strategy.

U.S. Navy Senior Chief Mineman Ryan Long, NR NMCPAC MAU Guam’s senior enlisted leader, noted that the team's versatility in choosing where they can build mines helps deliver lethality to any adversary, anywhere in the world.

“We can build anywhere,” said Long. “Any base, any hangar, we just set up shop and start building. There are no limitations on one of the most effective weapons systems we have.”

While NR NMCPAC MAU Guam primarily supports the Indo-Pacific theater, training at different locations such as NMCLANT in South Carolina ensures that U.S. naval forces maintain global flexibility.

It allows units to standardize procedures across commands and validates global logistics capabilities across the U.S. Navy. The training ultimately supports the U.S. Pacific Fleet’s strategic imperative to maintain combat-ready forces.

Martinez de Pinillos also spoke about the broader strategic importance of a highly proficient and versatile mine warfare capability.

“The proficiency they have developed and continue to improve upon gives an adversary pause, knowing that we have this capability," said Martinez de Pinillos. "From the seabed to space, the Navy, integrated with the joint force, possesses different capabilities and capacities to employ effects against any kind of enemy force.”

U.S. Pacific Fleet delivers combat-ready naval forces to defend the homeland and U.S. interests throughout the region, provide credible deterrence, and strengthen U.S. alliances and partnerships to ensure a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific.