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    Brunson Visits U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command

    USFK Commander Visits Western Hemisphere Command

    Photo By Sgt. Daniela Lechuga | U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces...... read more read more

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Story by Col. Ryan Donald 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    Brunson Visits U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command
    Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea, visited U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command at Fort Bragg on May 8 to discuss readiness, global integration and the importance of defending the homelands.

    “We cannot look at ourselves in silos of excellence while our adversaries operate globally,” Brunson said. “The U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command and U.S. Forces Korea are working the same problem from different angles, and defending the homelands depends on us getting that integration right.”

    The visit reinforced Brunson’s emphasis on defending both the United States and the Republic of Korea through forward presence and allied readiness.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 19:20
    Story ID: 565222
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Brunson Visits U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command, by COL Ryan Donald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USFK Commander Visits Western Hemisphere Command

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