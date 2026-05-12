Photo By Sgt. Daniela Lechuga | U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Daniela Lechuga | U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and United States Forces Korea, and U.S. Army Gen. Joseph A. Ryan, commander of U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command (USAWHC) pose for a photo at the USAWHC Headquarters on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 8, 2026. The USAWHC is an operational warfighting theater command headquarters that is focused on homeland defense, defense support to civil authorities, and theater security cooperation across the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio) see less | View Image Page

Brunson Visits U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command Your browser does not support the audio element.

Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea, visited U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command at Fort Bragg on May 8 to discuss readiness, global integration and the importance of defending the homelands.



“We cannot look at ourselves in silos of excellence while our adversaries operate globally,” Brunson said. “The U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command and U.S. Forces Korea are working the same problem from different angles, and defending the homelands depends on us getting that integration right.”



The visit reinforced Brunson’s emphasis on defending both the United States and the Republic of Korea through forward presence and allied readiness.