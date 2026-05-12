NMCSD MEDLOG Warehouse Earns Fisher House Volunteer of the Year Award

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Marcus Stanley | Sailors assigned to Naval Medical Center San Diego’s Medical Logistics Warehouse pose for a group photo after receiving the Navy & Marine Corps Fisher House Volunteer of the Year award at NMCSD, May 7, 2026. The mission of NMCSD is to optimize health and enhance readiness. NMCSD employs more than 5,500 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Marcus L. Stanley) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO — Naval Medical Center San Diego’s Medical Logistics Warehouse earned the Navy & Marine Corps Fisher House Volunteer of the Year award for its continued support of Fisher House San Diego and the military families it serves.

Fisher House San Diego General Manager Tiana Babcock accepted the award during the Fisher House Foundation Managers’ Training in Milwaukee on April 23, 2026. NMCSD formally recognized the team during the Medical Logistics departmental quarters on May 7, 2026.

Medical Logistics Warehouse Sailors support daily hospital operations by receiving, processing and delivering supplies through the medical center’s loading dock. The warehouse team manages nearly 90 percent of the hospital’s medical supply and equipment chain, directly supporting patient care and mission readiness. The partnership between Medical Logistics Warehouse and Fisher House San Diego began in July 2024 after Senior Chief Maria Vasquez met Babcock during NMCSD Command Indoctrination. After learning more about Fisher House’s mission, Vasquez encouraged her Sailors to support military families outside their routine duties. For many Sailors, the decision to volunteer became personal after hearing Vasquez share her own family’s experience with Fisher House.

“Our team was given a meaningful opportunity to give back to the command and support an organization that truly impacts military families,” said Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Jarren Combs. “While volunteering provided a meaningful way to serve the community, what resonated with us most was hearing a personal story from LSCS Vasquez, our former LCPO. She shared how her family relied on Fisher House during a difficult medical emergency. Hearing firsthand how Fisher House supported her family during a difficult time made the experience deeply personal and inspiring for all of us.”

Since then, Medical Logistics Warehouse Sailors have regularly volunteered at Fisher House San Diego during off duty hours, assisting with cleaning, maintenance and storage projects throughout the property. Volunteers washed windows, cleaned railings and patio furniture, scrubbed grills, assembled furniture and helped move equipment and supplies during refurbishment efforts.

During the 2024 holiday season, the team also supported Fisher House after the organization received large donations from corporate sponsors and community partners. Sailors unloaded trucks carrying food, drinks, paper products, cleaning supplies, toys and other donated items for Fisher House families.

One of the group’s largest volunteer efforts involved removing an old storage shed and building a replacement shed for Fisher House San Diego. Sailors completed the two-day project while continuing to manage off-duty volunteer efforts with their daily warehouse operations.

Combs said the project reflected strong communication and teamwork within the warehouse.

“Everyone was assigned a specific role, and the project was led by RS3 Delima, RS3 Thompson and LS3 Sutton, who all brought valuable hands-on skills and leadership to the effort,” said Combs. “Because we trusted one another and communicated effectively, the work came together smoothly and efficiently. What could have taken an entire day was completed within just a few hours due to everyone’s commitment, cooperation and willingness to work together toward a common goal.”

Babcock said the Medical Logistics Warehouse team consistently responds whenever Fisher House needs support, helping staff maintain a welcoming environment for families and reducing logistical burdens on the organization.

“The team at NMCSD Medical Logistics Warehouse have made themselves available for any task or ask without hesitation to make a significant impact on the military families that call Fisher House their home away from home,” said Babcock. “The daily routine at Fisher House San Diego is ever-changing and to have the volunteer support from NMCSD Medical Logistics is at the heart of our successful behind-the-scenes operations. There is no task too hard or ask too big. Our houses are made into homes thanks to the generosity of time and talent of NMCSD Medical Logistics.”

The award recognizes the team’s commitment to service both inside and outside the hospital. While Medical Logistics Warehouse Sailors sustain NMCSD’s supply chain operations, they also continue supporting military families throughout the San Diego community.

The team said opportunities to support Fisher House continue to reinforce the importance of serving others beyond their everyday responsibilities.

“Stories like Senior Vasquez’s are exactly why opportunities to support Fisher House mean so much to our team,” said Combs. “You never know when you or someone you care about may need the support Fisher House provides. Being able to contribute to families during challenging times is incredibly rewarding, and it gives us a sense of purpose beyond our individual responsibilities. As a team, we believe this mission is bigger than ourselves, and we take pride in knowing our efforts can positively impact the lives of others.”

“Once again, thank you for all that NMCSD Medical Logistics Warehouse does for Fisher House San Diego as your team deserves this national recognition and honor,” Babcock wrote in the announcement email.

The mission of NMCSD is to optimize health and enhance readiness. NMCSD employs more than 5,500 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore.