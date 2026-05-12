I am The 908th: Tech. Sgt. Maria Chang Cruz

Photo By Senior Airman Juliana Todd | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Maria Chang Cruz is a contingency and wartime plans technician with the 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron. She was named the 908th Flying Training Wing's Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter for the first quarter of 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd) see less | View Image Page

From stay-at-home mom to the 908th Flying Training Wing’s Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter for the 1st Quarter of 2025, Tech. Sgt. Maria Chang Cruz has brought passion, purpose, and a deep sense of gratitude to every role she’s taken on.

Originally from Ecuador, Chang Cruz came to the United States in 2007, adjusting to a new country, culture, and life as a military spouse. That experience ultimately lit the spark that led her to join the Air Force Reserve more than a decade later.

“When I came to the United States and I saw the job that my husband was doing in the military, it made a big impact,” she said. “In my country, it’s different. Since then, I started learning more about what the military was like here, all the programs and blessings they offer for families and had been asking my husband, ‘When can I join?”

That experience sparked her own interest in serving, and in 2019, at the age of 37, she took the leap to join the Air Force Reserve. Originally, Chang Cruz started in the Command Support Staff at the 908th Airlift Wing. As the unit transitioned to the 908th Flying Training Wing, she cross-trained into logistics planning in March 2023, and now is a contingency & wartime plans technician.

“We had two little girls so the decision had to be mutual and so he finally caved in by the end of 2018," said Chang Cruz.” It worked because I was able to be with my kids and take care of my family when he was gone due to military training and deployments. “Now he’s a retired infantryman E-7 with 21 years of service so he's now doing what he is passionate about, coaching soccer and working for Georgia Soccer as an instructor, besides chilling and taking care of the house. So now it’s my turn, right?”

As a logistics planning specialist, she is managing readiness processes for deployments and military exercises. She trains unit deployment managers and oversees the UDM program. She also works in conjunction with her Director of Operations and supervisor to conduct weekly briefings for the Wing Commander and serves as the Support Agreement Manager to maintain host-tenant agreements for base support. Though she hasn’t deployed yet, she’s played a vital role in preparing others for deployment and welcoming them home, something she describes as one of the most fulfilling parts of her job.

“What I’ve enjoyed most is the people and how everyone is willing to help each other even when everyone is stressed and overwhelmed through difficult times, " said Chang Cruz. “We still support one another. We are a family.”

Chang Cruz’s hard work and leadership were recognized when she earned her NCO of the quarter award, but she felt that it was really a team effort, a team award. “It’s a team effort. I got the award, but it’s for everyone I work with,” she said. “It was my first time managing a deployment, and I had a lot of questions. Every unit and person I reached out to here was very helpful and always supported me in coming up with a successful plan.”

Looking ahead, she is focused on continued growth. She recently completed her seven-level training, is currently enrolled in a deployment course, and hopes to attend professional military education next year. She also plans to pursue a doctorate in project management to add on to her bachelor’s degree in human services and Master of Business Administration.

Outside of work, she finds joy in running, spending time with her family and pets, traveling with her husband for soccer games, and volunteering at the Columbus Botanical Garden. She draws strength from her family, especially her husband, who now supports her career while managing their home.

When asked what motivates her, she stays grounded in humility. “My drive comes from within,” she said. “This is me. I set my own goals and push myself to reach them but I also learn from everyone because the strength of the team lies in each individual member.”

She advises newer Airmen to remember each day is a blessing, a new opportunity, and to come in ready to grow while always being yourself.

Chang Cruz’s journey has become an inspiration to those around her. As she said, “I knew I was meant for something bigger.”