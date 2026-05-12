The road to readiness: Motorcycle safety and mentorship at Fort Leonard Wood

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — The Ozarks offer miles of scenic roadways for motorcyclists to enjoy, but service members wanting to ride on Fort Leonard Wood must first complete training before cruising the open road. “Any service member wanting to ride their motorcycle on or off post must take the Basic Rider Safety Course regardless if they are already endorsed by their state,” said John Lackey, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leonard Wood, Safety and Occupational Health specialist. According to Lackey, the BRSC is a two-day course split between classroom training and time at Training Area 209 learning to ride. Riders must first accomplish a three-hour online course and present the certificate of completion to begin the registered training. “During day one of BRSC, the instructor goes over all the processes and components of the motorcycle and once the students make it out to the range, the riders start learning more and more skill sets,” Lackey said. The majority of day two is spent at TA 209 where riders will work on riding techniques before taking a points-based riding exam. Once that is complete, students return to the classroom for the written portion of the exam. “If both tests are passed, participants will be given a Motorcycle Safety Foundation card,” Lackey said. “The state of Missouri recognizes the post’s training so course graduates can take their cards to the Department of Motor Vehicles and get the motorcycle endorsement put on their driver license.” Lackey points out that motorcycles will be provided for the BRSC and helmets if needed. “Per regulation, riders will need the proper personal protective equipment to include a long sleeve shirt or jacket, sturdy pants, sturdy over-the-ankle boots and leather gloves or other riding gloves,” Lackey said. In addition to the BRSC, Lackey said there is also an Advanced Riders Motorcycle Course that must be completed within one year after completing the BRSC. “It’s a one-day course where participants will bring their own bike to class and learn advance riding techniques,” Lackey said. “It consists of more difficult exercises at increased speed with the purpose of improving the rider’s skillset.” According to Lackey, every five years after completing the ARMC, riders must complete sustainment training, which is also offered as an in-person course. All courses are open to active-duty service members and Guard or Reserve Soldiers on orders. Service members interested in registering for a course should visit the Army Safety Training program website at airs.safety.army.mil. “We can train Department of War civilians but by stand-by notice only,” Lackey said. “If classes are full, riders can email me atmailto:ohn.e.lackey.civ@army.mil and I can put them on a list so if somebody doesn’t show up for the course, I can still try to fill that seat.” In addition to training, Fort Leonard Wood also has a motorcycle mentorship program aimed at providing a culture of safety while giving younger or less experienced riders someone they can turn to when they have questions about riding or best practices. “Each unit has a mentor,” said Sgt. 1st Class John Moate, 58th Transportation Battalion Army Reserve liaison and Fort Leonard Wood’s mentorship program lead mentor. “The mentorship program is important because as mentors, we set the standard, make sure that everyone is safe and having fun while improving on the skills it takes to ride safely.” According to Moate, a big part of being a mentor is getting out and riding with others. “We go on rides for camaraderie, have lunch, talk about the mentorship program, riding safely and how we can improve our skills,” Moate said. Moate offered the following advice for anyone who is new to the sport or thinking about taking up riding. “Whether you’re civilian or military, I firmly believe that everyone should at least take the basic course because that is going to enhance their skills,” Moate said. “I see experienced riders take the BRSC and learn new things, so it’s a great start.” Lackey echoed the importance of taking the BRSC. “Get with your mentor first to develop the required rider packet and take the BRSC,” Lackey said. “You’re going to have to take the class anyway and it will give riders a good feel into whether they really want to invest in this sport or not while being trained by a subject matter expert.”