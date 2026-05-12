920th Rescue Wing assists in rescue of 11 survivors off Florida coast

Photo By Gwendolyn Kurzen | A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II, HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter and Pararescuemen assigned to the 920th Rescue Wing conduct rescue operations for survivors of a downed civilian aircraft off the coast of Melbourne, Fla., May 12, 2026. Airmen with the 920th RQW rescued multiple survivors from the water and transported them to awaiting emergency medical personnel. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Gwendolyn Kurzen | A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II, HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter and...... read more read more

PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, Fla. — Reserve Airmen assigned to the 920th Rescue Wing assisted in the rescue of 11 survivors from a downed civilian aircraft approximately 80 miles east of Melbourne, Florida, May 12, 2026. An emergency locator transmitter signal from a twin-engine turboprop aircraft alerted Coast Guard Southeast District watchstanders to a potential distress situation at approximately 11 a.m. Tuesday.

At the time of the alert, a 920th Rescue Wing HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter crew was already airborne conducting a routine training mission. The crew was redirected to assist in the search and rescue effort after receiving a request to investigate the emergency locator transmitter signal.

Working alongside interagency partners, including the U.S. Coast Guard and additional Air Force rescue assets, the 920th Rescue Wing aircrew helped locate and recover 11 Bahamian adults from a life raft near the downed aircraft. The HH-60W crew hoisted all 11 survivors and transported them to awaiting emergency medical services at Melbourne Orlando International Airport. All survivors were reported in stable condition.

“This rescue highlights the readiness, professionalism and interoperability our Airmen train for every day,” said Col. Chadd Bloomstine, commander of the 920th Operations Group. “Our crews were already airborne conducting training when the call came in, and they immediately transitioned from training to real-world rescue operations alongside our Coast Guard and interagency partners. We are proud to have played a role in bringing 11 people home safely.”

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater C-27 Spartan aircrew and an HC-130J Combat King II aircrew from Patrick Space Force Base also assisted in locating the downed aircraft and nearby life raft.

The civilian aircraft reportedly departed Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, and was en route to Freeport when it experienced engine failure. Bahamian authorities will investigate the cause of the incident.

The 920th Rescue Wing, the Air Force Reserve’s only combat search and rescue wing, routinely conducts rescue operations and training missions in support of civil authorities, national defense objectives and humanitarian response efforts. The unit is an example of the Reserve Advantage of being more than a backup but an operational force ready to Fly, Fix and Fight.