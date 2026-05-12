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    La. Guard Soldiers mobilize to support security mission in Washington, D.C.

    La. Guard Soldiers mobilize to support security mission in Washington, D.C.

    Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Scott Longstreet | Command Sgt. Maj. Sud A. Robertson, Louisiana National Guard senior enlisted advisor...... read more read more

    ALEXANDRIA, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Scott Longstreet 

    Louisiana National Guard

    La. Guard Soldiers mobilize to support security mission in Washington, D.C.

    By Sgt. 1st Class Scott D. Longstreet, Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office

    PINEVILLE, La. – Approximately 125 Louisiana National Guard Soldiers departed Louisiana this week for Washington, D.C., where they will support the District of Columbia National Guard, Metropolitan Police Department, and other law enforcement agencies beginning May 12.

    Soldiers assigned to the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and the 225th Engineer Brigade will augment the DCNG in a joint effort to reduce crime, restore law and order and protect federal buildings, national monuments and other federal properties. The mission is part of a broader National Guard support operation involving multiple states in support of the District of Columbia and America 250.

    Prior to departure, Soldiers received remarks and mission guidance from Command Sgt. Maj. Sud A. Robertson, Louisiana National Guard senior enlisted advisor – Army, along with unit leadership and senior noncommissioned officers supporting the mobilization effort.

    The Louisiana National Guard and its citizen-Soldiers remain trained, ready and prepared to support communities across the country whenever and wherever they are needed in service to the United States and the State of Louisiana.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 13:06
    Story ID: 565172
    Location: ALEXANDRIA, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, La. Guard Soldiers mobilize to support security mission in Washington, D.C., by SFC Scott Longstreet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    La. Guard Soldiers mobilize to support security mission in Washington, D.C.
    La. Guard Soldiers mobilize to support security mission in Washington, D.C.
    La. Guard Soldiers mobilize to support security mission in Washington, D.C.
    La. Guard Soldiers mobilize to support security mission in Washington, D.C.

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