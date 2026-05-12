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    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Navy Nurse Birthday

    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Navy Nurse Birthday

    Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Sailors and civilians serving aboard Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command...... read more read more

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Navy Nurse Birthday
    Sailors and civilians serving aboard Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point gathered Wednesday, May 13, 2026 to celebrate the 118th birthday of the Navy Nurse Corps.

    The bond we get to build with warfighters is unique, said Navy Capt. James J. Driscoll, the facility’s director. It’s something we can all take pride in and know we carry on a tradition steeped in excellence, he continued.

    Nurses serve in a variety of roles aboard NMRTC Cherry Point, providing patient care to MCAS Cherry Point’s service members, their families and beneficiaries living in communities surrounding the base.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 13:01
    Story ID: 565170
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Navy Nurse Birthday, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Navy Nurse Birthday

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    TAGS

    Navymedicine, navy medicine, cherry point, nurses

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