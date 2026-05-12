Modernized MPF check-in system slashes wait times, saves thousands

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Heather Ley | The QueueKiosk digital check-in interface is displayed at the Military Personnel Flight at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 6, 2026. The modern system allows personnel to hold their place in the queue via a web portal up to three hours before arriving at the facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Ley) see less | View Image Page

FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash.— Gone are the days of three-hour waits and antiquated computer systems at Fairchild Air Force Base’s Military Personnel Flight. Thanks to a new digital check-in system, the 92nd Force Support Squadron has modernized its human resources operations, cutting customer wait times to single digits while saving the wing thousands of dollars.

The MPF recently transitioned to the QueueKiosk digital management system, replacing an outdated 12-year-old database that lacked tracking capabilities and frequently crashed.

For the Airmen working behind the desk, the upgrade has been a game-changer.

"I've had people say they waited for three hours," said Senior Airman Carolina Cabral Chau, 92nd FSS MPF technician. “Now, the average wait times are eight minutes, and processing time is seven."

The drastic reduction in wait times directly translates to mission readiness. Fairchild’s MPF services a three-state area of responsibility encompassing roughly 59,000 potential customers, includingmulti-service members across the Total Force, dependents, and retirees. In this high-volume environment, getting personnel in and out efficiently is critical.

Capt. Tyler Heskett, 92nd FSS MPF flight commander, noted that within the first week of implementation, they observed a distinct advantage in returning uniformed members to their duties faster.

"Airmen are often only here for their lunchtime," Cabral Chau added. "It's definitely conducive to making sure the Airmen coming in are getting treated at a proper time so they can get back."

Beyond speed, the system provides flight leadership with a critical tool they previously lacked: data analytics. Heskett explained that the old system forced managers to estimate customer volume and processing times. The new software allows for data-driven decision-making across 14 MPF functions, precisely tracking how many customers are serviced, who assists them and how long each transaction takes.

"It gives us as managers the ability to see if maybe a person is a little bit slower making ID cards or handling reenlistments versus another," Heskett said. "We can really pinpoint training areas and process deficiencies. There are so many things we can do with that data to really fine-tune our operations."

The system also features a private notes section for technicians. By logging historical context and specific case details, the MPF staff can better anticipate customer requirements and provide a more efficient experience during future visits.

For customers driving from hours away, the QueueKiosk system offers the ability to view current wait times and check in up to 180 minutes ahead of time. By visiting the military personnel page on the Fairchild Fun website, individuals can hold their place in the queue and simply confirm their arrival at a kiosk once they reach the facility. The check-in portal and current wait times can be found at https://fairchildfun.com/military-personnel/.

While the software itself brings Fairchild up to 21st-century customer service standards, the MPF team’s innovative approach to acquiring the hardware is what sets their implementation apart.

Rather than purchasing brand-new kiosks, Heskett collaborated with Mike Parker, 92nd FSS information technology specialist. Parker had purposefully held onto point-of-sale terminals retired from the dining facility two years prior and pitched the idea of repurposing them for the MPF. He subsequently completed all the reimaging and updates, getting the new kiosks fully functional in less than a week.

"We were able to get kiosks at no cost and have that same operability at a budget," Heskett said. "The cost saving was at least $16,000 so far, which is essentially being returned to the wing for other units' innovation funds. We honestly could not have rolled this out so smoothly without Mr. Parker's help."

The modernization effort aligns with wing leadership priorities to drive innovative solutions across the installation. According to Heskett, success at MPF is only the beginning. FSS plans is to expand this capability to other units within the squadron, starting with ongoing talks to integrate the Civilian Personnel Office into the QueueKiosk system at no additional cost.

"As a whole, I think that's a really big win for not just the flight, but FSS as a whole," Heskett said.