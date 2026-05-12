Power of Nursing on Full Display at NMRTC Bethesda Nurses Week Awards Ceremony Your browser does not support the audio element.

Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bethesda and Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) celebrated National Nurses Week with a formal awards ceremony honoring the dedication, resilience and compassionate care of its nursing professionals Friday, May 8, 2026.

The event, themed “The Power of Nursing,” brought together Navy, Army and Air Force nurses alongside civilian nursing staff, hospital corpsmen, medics and technicians who provide world-class care to service members, veterans and their families every day.

Capt. Robert Cueto, the chief nursing officer assigned to NMRTC Bethesda, welcomed the audience and set the tone for the celebration.

“We may not wear capes like my favorite superhero, but the power of nursing is seen in the way nurses lead through challenges, advocate for patients and families and provide comfort, strength and hope when it is needed most,” Cueto said. “Our profession is built on resilience, excellence and selfless service.”

Retired Army Col. Wendy G. Woodall, a former chief nursing officer at WRNMMC, delivered the keynote address and reminded attendees of the proud legacy they continue.

“We are standing on the shoulders of giants — Army, Navy and Air Force nurses who served in evacuation hospitals in Vietnam, World War two and forward surgical teams in the Middle East,” Woodhall said. “They turned tents into sterile environments and despair into recovery. That is the power of military nursing.”

Woodall emphasized that leadership in nursing is not reserved for those with rank.

“Every single nursing team member in this room and in this hospital is a leader and leadership is a choice,” she continued. “Whether you’re that brand-new lieutenant nurse who notices a subtle change in a patient’s condition and has the courage to speak up or that seasoned civilian nurse mentoring with quiet confidence, you don’t need stripes to command the room or save the day. We do that every shift just by showing up.”

Woodall also highlighted the unique strength that defines military nurses.

“You combine clinical capability with deep, unwavering empathy. That’s your power. For every soldier, sailor and airman who comes through these doors, you’re the difference between being a patient and a survivor.”

The highlight of the event was the presentation of the Daisy Awards, which recognizes extraordinary compassionate care as nominated directly by patients, families and peers. The first quarter of 2026 winners were: Ms. Min Bo (January), Ms. Ramona Sanchez Brady (February) and Ensign Beatrice Campbell (March).

Additional awards recognized outstanding performance in leadership, mentorship, patient care and support roles.

Lt. Tracy Washington, a Navy registered nurse and 2026 Nurses Week Officer in Charge, delivered closing remarks that underscored the integrated strength of the WRNMMC team.

National Nurses Week observed annually May 6-12, in conjunction with the birthday of Florence Nightingale, provides an opportunity to recognize the vital contributions of nurses to military medicine and force readiness.

At WRNMMC, the week-long celebration included educational events, appreciation activities and the formal awards program that honors both the legacy and the future of nursing.

“Continue to lead, serve and make a difference,” Washington told the audience. “The power of nursing doesn’t end today, it continues in every shift, every patient interaction and every life we touch.”

NMRTC Bethesda’s mission is to maximize war fighter performance through optimized medical readiness tailored to operational requirements; enhance the readiness of the medical force to sustain expeditionary medical capability; and train and develop the Navy Medicine Force.