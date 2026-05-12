USAG Rheinland-Pfalz honors selfless service at Volunteer of the Year ceremony

Photo By Sgt. Terry Vongsouthi | U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz recognized its volunteer workforce during a Volunteer of the Year ceremony at Sembach Kaserne, May 8, 2026. In 2025, volunteers contributed more than 40,000 hours, valued at $1.4 million supporting programs including Army Community Service, Child and Youth Services, Cub Scouts, American Forces Network, KMC Onstage, Religious Services, Armstrong’s Club, Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers, Department of War Education Activity, Global Military Lactation Community and the United Service Organizations. (U.S. Army Photos by Sgt. Terry Vongsouthi) see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz honored the outstanding service of its volunteer workforce during the Volunteer of the Year recognition ceremony at Sembach Kaserne, May 8.

More than 100 guests attended the event to honor the 57 nominees. Col. Jeffery Higgins, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz commander, opened the ceremony.

“We are here to recognize the men and women who dedicate their most precious commodity, their time, to the betterment of our military community,” said Higgins. “You are the force multipliers that make our sprawling operations not just functional, but successful,” he added.

In 2025, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz volunteers contributed more than 40,000 hours valued at $1.4 million supporting programs including Army Community Service, Child and Youth Services, Cub Scouts, American Forces Network, KMC Onstage, Religious Services, Armstrong’s Club, Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers, Department of War Education Activity, Global Military Lactation Community and the United Service Organizations.

The winners in each category were:

Military Volunteer of the Year: Francisco La Porte

Single Soldier: Ija’Nai Moore

Family member: Bailee McCollum

Civilian: Toby Holland

Youth: Keandre Anderson

Nelly Olson, Army Community Service Employment Readiness Program Manager with USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, who also serves as the Army Volunteer Corps Coordinator for the garrison, said this annual event promotes a culture of giving back, while boosting volunteer and community morale.

“Recognizing our volunteers is our way to say thank you and honor the selfless impact they make within our community,” she said.

Interested volunteers can explore garrison volunteer opportunities by making an account in the Volunteer Management Information System at https://vmis.armyfamilywebportal.comhttps://usg01.safelinks.protection.office365.us/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fvmis.armyfamilywebportal.com%2F&data=05%7C02%7Cmary.a.delrosario.civ%40army.mil%7Ca7c3114085f6496ecf8708deb01d72f3%7Cfae6d70f954b481192b60530d6f84c43%7C0%7C0%7C639141837725447904%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=fFi2I5lR8nVlw5zEPJ0q06W2LaB8F1yVkliK0dn%2BAbs%3D&reserved=0.

U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz sets, serves, and secures the total force community, enabling power projection for the European Theater.

Connect with us:https://linktr.ee/usag_rp