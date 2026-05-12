(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz honors selfless service at Volunteer of the Year ceremony

    2026 Volunteer of the Year Ceremony

    Photo By Sgt. Terry Vongsouthi | U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz recognized its volunteer workforce during a...... read more read more

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.12.2026

    Story by Mary Del Rosario 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz honored the outstanding service of its volunteer workforce during the Volunteer of the Year recognition ceremony at Sembach Kaserne, May 8.

    More than 100 guests attended the event to honor the 57 nominees. Col. Jeffery Higgins, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz commander, opened the ceremony.

    “We are here to recognize the men and women who dedicate their most precious commodity, their time, to the betterment of our military community,” said Higgins. “You are the force multipliers that make our sprawling operations not just functional, but successful,” he added.

    In 2025, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz volunteers contributed more than 40,000 hours valued at $1.4 million supporting programs including Army Community Service, Child and Youth Services, Cub Scouts, American Forces Network, KMC Onstage, Religious Services, Armstrong’s Club, Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers, Department of War Education Activity, Global Military Lactation Community and the United Service Organizations.

    The winners in each category were:

    • Military Volunteer of the Year: Francisco La Porte
    • Single Soldier: Ija’Nai Moore
    • Family member: Bailee McCollum
    • Civilian: Toby Holland
    • Youth: Keandre Anderson

    Nelly Olson, Army Community Service Employment Readiness Program Manager with USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, who also serves as the Army Volunteer Corps Coordinator for the garrison, said this annual event promotes a culture of giving back, while boosting volunteer and community morale.

    “Recognizing our volunteers is our way to say thank you and honor the selfless impact they make within our community,” she said.

    Interested volunteers can explore garrison volunteer opportunities by making an account in the Volunteer Management Information System at https://vmis.armyfamilywebportal.comhttps://usg01.safelinks.protection.office365.us/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fvmis.armyfamilywebportal.com%2F&data=05%7C02%7Cmary.a.delrosario.civ%40army.mil%7Ca7c3114085f6496ecf8708deb01d72f3%7Cfae6d70f954b481192b60530d6f84c43%7C0%7C0%7C639141837725447904%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=fFi2I5lR8nVlw5zEPJ0q06W2LaB8F1yVkliK0dn%2BAbs%3D&reserved=0.

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz sets, serves, and secures the total force community, enabling power projection for the European Theater.

    Connect with us:https://linktr.ee/usag_rp

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 02:27
    Story ID: 565109
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz honors selfless service at Volunteer of the Year ceremony, by Mary Del Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    2026 Volunteer of the Year Ceremony
    2026 Volunteer of the Year Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version