Meet NMRTC Twentynine Palms Senior Civilian of the 2nd Quarter: Jazlyn Tharp

Courtesy Photo | Jazlyn Antoinette Tharp, referral coordinator assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Twentynine Palms, was recognized as the command’s Senior Civilian of the Quarter for the second quarter of 2026. Tharp was recognized for her efforts improving referral management processes, enhancing patient care efficiency, and supporting operational readiness across the command. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. — Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Twentynine Palms recognized Jazlyn A. Tharp as Senior Civilian of the Quarter for the second quarter of 2026, highlighting her commitment to improving patient care processes and supporting operational readiness across the command.

Tharp serves as the command’s referral coordinator, where she oversees referral management processes and works to ensure beneficiaries receive timely specialty care while maintaining compliance with Defense Health Agency (DHA) referral management policies.

“A typical day involves monitoring our referral processes to ensure that it complies with DHA referral management policies and thinking of new ways to further optimize our referral management,” said Tharp.

Her work directly contributes to the Navy Medicine mission by improving the accuracy and efficiency of patient referrals, helping reduce delays and minimizing administrative errors that could impact access to care for service members, retirees, and military families.

“My work focuses on the accuracy and efficiency of our referral processes to have our beneficiaries receive medical care within a timely manner with minimal delays and/or errors,” she said.

Leaders recognized Tharp for her initiative-driven approach to process improvement and her dedication to enhancing outcomes for beneficiaries through data-informed solutions. She said one of the most rewarding aspects of her work is seeing measurable improvements following process improvement (PI) initiatives.

“Completing PI projects and seeing how my implementations have positively affected outcomes with our beneficiaries through quantitative data,” said Tharp when describing the most fulfilling part of her role.

Being selected as Senior Civilian of the Quarter (SCOQ), she said, was both meaningful and humbling.

“Being selected as SCOQ means more than what I could ever describe,” said Tharp. “It is truly an honor to have received this recognition.”

Originally from Jacksonville, North Carolina, Tharp said her connection to military medicine began early in life. Raised in a military family, she spent much of her childhood receiving care within military treatment facilities (MTFs), an experience that ultimately inspired her to work within Navy Medicine herself.

“Growing up as a military brat, I’ve only received my healthcare treatments at an MTF, so working in one not only feels right, but almost like a second home,” she said. “My parents also worked at MTFs during their time of service.”

Military service remains deeply rooted in her family. Both of her parents served in the Navy, with her mother serving four years and her father serving 24 years. Her husband currently serves on active duty in the Marine Corps.

Outside of work, Tharp enjoys spending time with her husband and their two cats. She also enjoys music and creating her own songs and singles in her free time.

When asked what advice she would offer others in her field, Tharp emphasized adaptability and embracing innovation in healthcare.

“Do not be afraid of change,” she said. “While change can be scary, change can bring new opportunities and revolutionize the way we deliver care to our beneficiaries.”

Civil servants like Tharp play a critical role in supporting Navy Medicine’s mission by improving healthcare delivery systems, enhancing patient experiences, and helping ensure warfighters and their families receive timely, high-quality care in support of operational readiness.