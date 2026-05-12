105th CES environmental team wins restoration award

Photo By Master Sgt. Daniel Hotter | On May 30, 2024, members of the Stewart Air National Guard Base (SANGB) Restoration Advisory Board (RAB), designed to provide a forum for effective two-way communication between the community and the New York Air National Guard about the environmental work that is being conducted at SANGB, tours the water decontamination project site and its state-of-the-art equipment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Daniel Hotter) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Master Sgt. Daniel Hotter | On May 30, 2024, members of the Stewart Air National Guard Base (SANGB) Restoration...... read more read more

The 105th Civil Engineer Squadron environmental office recently won the 2025 General Thomas D. White award for Environmental Restoration at Stewart Air National Guard Base, Newburgh, New York.

This award recognizes the exemplary performance of an individual or team supporting an installation, major command, U.S. Air Force or U.S. Space Force Environmental Restoration Program effort. The Air National Guard winner of this award each year is forwarded to compete at the Department of the Air Force level against all other MAJCOM nominees.

After Stewart ANGB was determined to have perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) contamination that impacted the local area and public drinking water back in 2016, the community needed a solution. The 105th’s environmental office teamed up with residents of Newburgh to develop a plan.

In early 2020, the Stewart Air National Guard Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) was created to review the environmental remediation projects.

The RAB is made up of representatives from the NYANG, local environmental groups, local and state government officials and Newburgh community members. They hold quarterly public meetings to inform and engage with the community, as well as receive public feedback.

The restoration teams have led numerous successful projects which have made a significant impact on the community, according to Michael Oettinger, 105th CES’s environmental manager.

“Bringing together a diverse group of stakeholders who share a common goal has been a key factor in our progress,” said Oettinger. “By combining the expertise of our base personnel, environmental partners and the local community we’ve been able to accelerate restoration efforts and move critical projects forward.”

Oettinger held a key role and was credited for his hard work and dedication in these efforts.

“Mike has been dealing with this for over a decade and he hasn’t lost the energy or the drive to better the process, so he has definitely gone above and beyond,” said Lt. Col. Thomas Maguire, 105th Mission Support Group commander and chair of the RAB for Stewart ANGB. “From my perspective, I’m so comfortable with him making these decisions. I just know that they’re well researched and the projects he oversees are always on time.”

The environmental team has used over $16 million in funds for restoration projects since the RAB was created.

Significant improvements were made around the area to reduce PFOS contamination. A state-of-the-art foam fractionation system with Granulated Activated Carbon polishing was deployed to control contaminated groundwater and prevent off-base migration. Additionally, 6,600 ft of deteriorated stormwater infrastructure will be restored, creating an impassible barrier and reducing the risk of PFOS migration through utility lines.

The team also forged a strong partnership with New York State’s Department of Environmental Conservation and Department of Health through consistent communication and regular updates, ensuring seamless coordination and a unified message.

“This award reflects meaningful progress but there is still work to be done,” said Oettinger. “Our focus remains on continuing restoration efforts that protect human health and the environment while reducing the further spread of PFOS contamination.”

The CES Environmental Office placed first across the entire Air National Guard and was runner-up at the Department of the Air Force level.