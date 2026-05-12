Courtesy Photo | Master Sgt. David Gudgeon, fourth from right, poses for a group photo with fellow...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Master Sgt. David Gudgeon, fourth from right, poses for a group photo with fellow honorees, guests and event participants April 16, 2026, during the 2026 United Service Organizations Gala at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. The annual event recognized service members from across the armed forces for extraordinary bravery, selfless service and dedication beyond the call of duty. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

2026 USO Guardian of the Year: STARCOM instructor helps shape next generation of Guardians Your browser does not support the audio element.

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas — For many enlisted Guardians, the Space Force journey begins at Basic Military Training, where military training instructors help transform civilians into members of the armed forces and build the foundation they will carry throughout their careers.



For many trainees, that experience begins with Master Sgt. David Gudgeon, a military training instructor assigned to Space Training and Readiness Command’s Space Delta 1. Earlier this year, the USO named Gudgeon the 2026 Guardian of the Year, recognizing his impact on trainees and his response during multiple medical emergencies at Basic Military Training.



Gudgeon arrived at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in 2023 and began leading trainees through Basic Military Training the following year after completing the United States Drill Sergeant Academy and Air Force Military Training Instructor School. To date, he’s led five flights and helped train approximately 300 future Guardians before moving into instructor leadership roles.



As an MTI, Gudgeon trains and mentors Guardians throughout the 7.5-week course, leading physical training, teaching drill and ceremony and reinforcing the standards expected of military service.



“Every day is different,” Gudgeon said. “It’s your responsibility to help each trainee transition from civilian to a member of the United States armed forces.”



Gudgeon said he volunteered to become an MTI because he wanted greater opportunities to lead and mentor junior service members.



“In previous assignments I found immense gratification working with new members and setting them up for success in the force,” he said. “Laying the foundation for the next generation is exciting.”



Throughout training, Gudgeon said he focuses on helping trainees build habits and perspectives they can carry into the rest of their careers.



“Having a strong initiative will take you farther than raw talent or skills,” Gudgeon said. “Accountability is more than taking credit for a good or bad outcome. It is the foundation for the buy-in each and every one of them could have for follow-on assignments or missions.”



He said consistency remains one of the most difficult parts of the job.



“This job is a grind and maintaining your presence, proficiency, and professionalism is always a challenge,” Gudgeon said. “Each cycle you must adjust your approach to ensure it’s successful for this group of individuals.”



The USO recognized Gudgeon in part for his actions during two separate medical emergencies involving trainees.

During one incident in a dining facility, Gudgeon responded after identifying a trainee choking.



“I ran over to the table, spoke with the member to verify the issue and told him I would be performing the Heimlich,” he said. “I felt calm and as if I had all of the answers to the test.”



In another situation, Gudgeon assisted two trainees experiencing medical emergencies while emergency responders were called.



“My first priority was getting the two members to a state where they were responsive and calling for help,” Gudgeon said.



He credited recurring safety briefings and in-house training for preparing instructors to respond quickly during emergencies.



“As instructors we conduct safety briefs every morning before wakeup,” he said. “Our staff attends in-house training with trained staff to ensure we’re comfortable responding swiftly to a variety of situations.”

Col. Krista Saint-Romain, Space Delta 1 commander, said Gudgeon’s leadership has had a lasting impact on both trainees and fellow instructors.



“Master Sgt. Gudgeon has an exceptional talent for transforming any team into a cohesive, supportive family, inspiring unity and belonging wherever he serves,” Saint-Romain said.



Some of the moments Gudgeon remembers most involve supporting trainees through difficult moments during training.



One experience that stayed with him involved supporting a trainee whose wife gave birth while he attended BMT.

“Our team was able to support the member throughout training while also ensuring he met every standard we placed in front of him,” Gudgeon said. “At graduation, his wife and newborn were able to attend.”



As a father of three, Gudgeon said the experience reinforced the sacrifices military families make in support of service.



Gudgeon has also led efforts to increase Space Force visibility within the training environment, including squadron beautification projects and installation displays.



He said those efforts help trainees leave Basic Military Training with a stronger connection to the service and the role they will play within it.



“These members need to leave BMT proud of their accomplishments and their unique experience,” Gudgeon said. “They will be ambassadors for our force when they visit back home.”



Gudgeon said receiving the award was humbling, especially after serving alongside previous recipients within the training environment.



“I was very humbled to have been selected,” he said. “Our team was fortunate to have had the 2024 and 2025 USO Guardian of the Year and I was even more fortunate to have worked with them both on a personal level.”



Originally from McHenry, Illinois, Gudgeon credits his upbringing and family for shaping the work ethic he brings to the role today. Outside of work, he spends time with his wife and children and listens to audiobooks while driving, running or completing chores.



For Guardians interested in becoming MTIs, Gudgeon encouraged applicants to pursue opportunities to lead, communicate and mentor others.



“When applying, there is a rigorous screening process and board to ensure that we are only accepting the right people,” he said. “You will have great success if your records reflect your ability to lead, communicate and drive forward as a self-starter.”



As trainees leave BMT and continue into the next stage of their careers, Gudgeon said he hopes they carry forward the lessons and standards instructors work to instill from day one.



“Our force is so small that your name carries more weight,” Gudgeon said. “That responsibility sits with the member; it’s on them to build upon what we started here and ensure they put their best foot forward every day.”