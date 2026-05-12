NRL Innovation Day for Industry Connects Researchers and Industry to Accelerate Naval Technology Transition

Photo By Sarah Peterson | Erik Tejero (second from left), Ph.D., U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) research physicist, conducts a tour of the Space Chamber during NRL’s Innovation Day for Industry in Washington, D.C., April 28, 2026. The event focused on informing industry and assessing interest in a focused set of emerging technologies that are ready for collaboration with industry partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Sarah Peterson) RELEASED see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sarah Peterson | Erik Tejero (second from left), Ph.D., U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) research...... read more read more

The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) welcomed industry leaders, small businesses and technology partners to its 2026 Innovation Day for Industry, April 28. The event brought together government researchers and private-sector innovators to explore collaboration opportunities and accelerate the transition of cutting-edge technologies to the fleet.

Peter Matic, Ph.D., NRL’s associate director of research of the Materials Science and Component Technology Directorate, has led Innovation Day for Industry since its inception, driving a focused effort to move NRL-developed emerging technologies beyond the laboratory and into the hands of industry partners who can help transition them to production and operational use.

"Events like these are more than just building bridges with industry, they’re opportunities to show our researchers that we believe in them and their efforts to solve hard problems that are foundational for warfighting technologies,” Matic said. “We want to help them make these connections now and for the future."

Hosted at NRL’s Washington, D.C., campus, the event showcased seven high-impact technology areas, including ultra-low power magnetic field sensors, high-temperature strain measurement, programmable robotics, advanced airborne hazard modeling, space weather instruments and next-generation materials solutions. The goal was simple: connect industry with technologies ready for transition and move them from the laboratory to the warfighter faster.

“Our mission is not just to invent technology, it’s to make sure it gets into the hands of the warfighter,” said Capt. Randy Cruz, NRL commanding officer during his opening remarks. “We develop and discover incredible capabilities here, but we rely on industry partners to help scale them, build them and deliver them where they matter most. That is where our partners become part of the NRL ecosystem.”

Cruz emphasized that NRL’s strength lies in discovery, while industry provides the speed, scale and manufacturing expertise needed to transition research into operational capability. He noted that more than 1,100 licenses are currently available through NRL’s technology portfolio for potential use by industry partners.

Dr. Bruce Danly, NRL director of research, said partnerships remain central to how the laboratory delivers capability to the naval warfighter and the nation.

“We bring deep scientific expertise, and industry brings speed, scale and the ability to transition technology into real-world systems,” Danly said. “Together, we accelerate outcomes.”

Danly highlighted recent successful collaborations, including partnerships with NCP Coatings and Sherwin-Williams to transition non-skid coatings onto Navy platforms. He mentioned the expansion of CT-Analyst hazard modeling tools and work with LightPath Technologies to bring advanced infrared materials to market while reducing reliance on constrained supply chains.

The event also provided industry attendees with direct access to NRL’s Technology Transfer Office, Small Business Office and contracting experts, helping participants better understand pathways for collaboration through Cooperative Research and Development Agreements, licensing, Broad Agency Announcements and small business opportunities.

Andrew Chappell, NRL’s small business representative, emphasized the vital role small businesses play in national defense innovation.

“Small businesses are agile, innovative and often possess specialized expertise that is unmatched,” Chappell said. “For fiscal year 2025, more than 52 percent of NRL and ONR contract dollars were awarded to small businesses. We want to continue creating pathways for those businesses to help turn innovative ideas into tangible solutions for the Navy and Marine Corps.”

Industry attendees said the event offered valuable face-to-face engagement and a clearer understanding of how to work with the laboratory.

Vincent Farley of Telops/Exosens, a company specializing in infrared cameras and experimental mechanics, said the event aligned closely with his company’s focus on innovation.

“We consider NRL to be state-of-the-art research, and we thought it would be an excellent way to align our philosophies and bring new innovation to the markets we serve,” Farley said. “Doing this in person really helps strengthen the connection between research and industry.”

Tim Scott of Avient Industries said many companies are unaware of how accessible government-developed technology can be.

“There is so much technology already available that industry could leverage at relatively low cost,” Scott said. “I think many companies assume it is too difficult or too expensive to work with government labs, but events like this show there are real opportunities to collaborate and transfer technology.”

Through breakout sessions, lab tours and technical discussions, participants explored opportunities for collaboration in advanced ceramics, robotics, sensing technologies and more.

“This is not just a showcase, it is a starting point,” Danly said. “It is a chance to exchange ideas, identify opportunities and begin collaborations that move technology forward.”

Innovation Day for Industry reflects NRL’s continued commitment to strengthening partnerships across government, academia and industry to ensure breakthrough science becomes operational capability for the Navy and Marine Corps.

About the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory NRL is a scientific and engineering command dedicated to research that drives innovative advances for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps from the seafloor to space and in the information domain. NRL is located in Washington, D.C. with major field sites in Stennis Space Center, Mississippi; Key West, Florida; Monterey, California.

NRL offers several mechanisms for collaborating with the broader scientific community, within and outside of the Federal government. These include Cooperative Research and Development Agreements (CRADAs), LP-CRADAs, Educational Partnership Agreements, agreements under the authority of 10 USC 4892, licensing agreements, FAR contracts, and other applicable agreements.

For more information, contact NRL Corporate Communications at mailto:NRLPAO@us.navy.mil.