NAVSUP Business Systems Center Meets the Fleet in Hampton Roads

Photo By James Foehl | 260505-N-PX557-1072 Norfolk, Va. (May 5, 2026) Sailors and civilians from Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC) in Mechanicsburg, Pa., visit the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) onboard Naval Station Norfolk, May 5, during NAVSUP BSC's Meet the Fleet event. The four-day event was held in the Hampton Roads area of operation, May 4-7, and served as an opportunity to engage with Sailors from the submarine, surface, expeditionary, and aviation communities, as well as those who use supply, logistics, and financial systems supported by NAVSUP BSC. NAVSUP BSC provides the Navy with information systems support through the design, development, and maintenance of information systems in the functional areas of logistics, supply chain management, transportation, finance, and accounting, and is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP. U.S. Navy photo by James E. Foehl (Released) see less | View Image Page

NORFOLK, Va. -- Thirty-four military and civilian personnel from Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC) in Mechanicsburg, Pa., traveled to the Hampton Roads, Va., area of operation to participate in NAVSUP BSC’s Meet the Fleet event, May 4-7.

The four-day event provided a firsthand look at fleet operations across multiple warfare communities, allowed personnel to interact directly with Sailors, and fostered a better understanding of how NAVSUP BSC-supported systems impact readiness, modernization, and lethality across the fleet.

“I gained a firsthand understanding of daily shipboard operations and the unique environment our Sailors work in. It clearly demonstrated the practical challenges they face and how our systems and support directly impact their mission readiness,” said Vu Nguyen, an information technology (IT) specialist for NAVSUP BSC. “Experiencing the fleet firsthand ensures our team understands the real-world operational needs and constraints of Sailors, which is critical for developing and maintaining effective, user-focused business and supply IT systems.”

During the trip, NAVSUP BSC personnel familiarized themselves with fleet operations from the submarine, surface, expeditionary, and supply warfare communities during visits to the Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Pasadena (SSN 725), San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS James E. Williams (DDG 95), Assault Craft Unit TWO, Assault Craft Unit FOUR, NAVSUP BSC Regional Support Site Norfolk, NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, and Navy Exchange Service Command’s Navy Exchange Norfolk complex.

“This trip put the true scope of our mission here in Mechanicsburg into sharp perspective,” said Kirill Sobin, an IT specialist for NAVSUP BSC. “Seeing the fleet in action reinforced exactly how heavily our Sailors and ships rely on the uninterrupted functionality of the systems we manage to sustain their continuous operations.”

The event was an invaluable experience for personnel, providing real connections with Sailors and those using NAVSUP BSC-supported systems.

“Conducting Meet the Fleet for NAVSUP BSC is essential because it bridges the gap between shore-based support personnel and frontline warfighters, directly linking our daily operations to fleet combat readiness while fostering internal enterprise cohesion. Connecting our back-office workforce directly to frontline service members provides a vital, grounded perspective on the value of our work. Seeing the fleet firsthand demonstrates exactly how our everyday duties make life easier for Sailors at sea. It becomes immediately clear that enhancing our systems and prioritizing ease of use translates to meaningful impacts on their daily lives and overall combat readiness,” said Sobin.

NAVSUP BSC provides the Navy with information systems support through the design, development, and maintenance of information systems in the functional areas of logistics, supply chain management, transportation, finance, and accounting, and is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP.

For more information about NAVSUP BSC, visit https://www.navsup.navy.mil/NAVSUP-Enterprise/NAVSUP-Business-Systems-Center/.