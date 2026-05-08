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    USAG Okinawa celebrates ACS volunteers

    USAG Okinawa celebrates ACS volunteers

    Photo By Natalie Stanley | Carley Johnson, Army Community Service volunteer, accepts a commander's coin from Lt....... read more read more

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.11.2026

    Story by Natalie Stanley 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    USAG Okinawa celebrates ACS volunteers
    TORII STATION, Okinawa — U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa recognized Army Community Service volunteers, May 12, at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan.

    The awards honored volunteers who dedicated their time to supporting Soldiers, families and the Okinawa military community through ACS programs and community outreach efforts.

    “Thank you for what you’ve done for this community,” said Lt. Col. Elizabeth Johnson, USAG Okinawa commander. “It says a lot that you are willing to give your time in addition to your jobs, your families and everything else you balance in life.”

    Johnson encouraged volunteers to continue inspiring others to become involved in their communities.

    “When people get outside their rooms and become part of something bigger than themselves, it improves relationships, strengthens mental health and builds stronger communities,” Johnson said. “You all are shining examples of the impact one person can have across Okinawa.”

    Volunteers received certificates and tokens of appreciation in recognition of their service and contributions to the garrison community.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 02:07
    Story ID: 564980
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAG Okinawa celebrates ACS volunteers, by Natalie Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USAG Okinawa celebrates ACS volunteers
    USAG Okinawa celebrates ACS volunteers
    USAG Okinawa celebrates ACS volunteers
    USAG Okinawa celebrates ACS volunteers

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