163d Attack Wing Hosts the California Force Development Course

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding | U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Seth Zweben, command chief, California National Guard, speaks to Airmen in attendance at the California Force Development Course at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., May 11, 2026. Hosted by the 163d Attack Wing at the Regional Training Site, 82 Airmen from across the state came together to learn vital foundational competencies necessary to lead Airmen successfully and stay relevant within the modern Department of the Air Force and Air National Guard.(U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding) see less | View Image Page

MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, Calif. — Members of the California Air National Guard convened May 11, 2026, to participate in the California Force Development Course, reinforcing the Air Force standard of excellence in all we do through deliberate leadership development and professional growth. Hosted by the 163d Attack Wing at the Regional Training Site, 82 Airmen from across the state gathered to strengthen the foundational competencies required to lead effectively, adapt to an evolving operational environment, and remain mission-ready within the modern Department of the Air Force and Air National Guard.

The course is led by Chief Master Sgt. Seth Zweben, command chief of the California National Guard, and Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Duune, senior enlisted leader for the 129th Maintenance Group.

“We want to plant the seed of leadership early and shape these Airmen and, by extension, their organizations. Through this course, we are equipping them with the leadership tools, mindset, and professional standards necessary to develop into effective leaders who embody excellence and strengthen mission success across the force,” said Zweben.

Throughout the five-day program, Airmen will participate in tailored tracks for the Junior Enlisted Foundations Course 300, 500, and 700 series, designed to deliver practical leadership tactics, enhance warfighter readiness, and build resilient, adaptable leaders prepared to meet future challenges.

The Foundations courses are administered by the leadership development team with support from local NCOs, SNCOs, and subject matter experts, underscoring the Air National Guard’s commitment to cultivating disciplined, capable leaders dedicated to service, accountability, and operational excellence.