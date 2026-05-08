Fort Bragg Hosts Justin Allgaier for Commissary Branded Car Reveal

Photo By Jason Ragucci | NASCAR driver Justin Allgaier visited Fort Bragg this week to unveil the new paint...... read more read more Photo By Jason Ragucci | NASCAR driver Justin Allgaier visited Fort Bragg this week to unveil the new paint scheme for the No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro, featuring the Defense Commissary Agency logo prominently across the hood. The design is part of a partnership between Unilever and DeCA to support military families and commissary programs. (Photo by Steven Frith, Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Story by Steven Frith, Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office



FORT BRAGG, N.C. — NASCAR driver Justin Allgaier visited Fort Bragg this week to unveil the new paint scheme for the No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro, featuring the Defense Commissary Agency logo prominently across the hood. The design is part of a partnership between Unilever and DeCA to support military families and commissary programs.



The two‑day event drew Soldiers, family members, veterans and spouses, along with senior leaders and sponsors. Those attending included Allgaier; Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Morrison, DeCA’s senior enlisted advisor to the director; and Fort Bragg Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Scott.



Before the reveal, Allgaier thanked the crowd and spoke about the honor of driving the No. 7 Camaro.



He then helped pull the cover from the car, revealing a red, white and blue paint scheme anchored by the full Commissary logo across the hood.

“You can’t go wrong with red, white and blue,” Allgaier said.



After the unveiling, Allgaier spent extended time signing autographs, taking photos and speaking with every person who lined up. He chatted with Soldiers and veterans, joked with families and high‑fived children.



“If we can bring a smile to their face, even when times are challenging, it puts a bigger smile on my face,” Allgaier said. “I’ve been looking forward to coming here today, unveiling this car, representing the red, white and blue, and seeing everyone who came out. It’s been a lot of fun.”



When asked what message he would share with Soldiers and their families, Allgaier paused before answering.



“The sacrifice is understated,” he said. “Not only what the men and women who serve put in, but the families who support them. Thankful, appreciative — those words don’t even come close. I don’t know that there’s a better word that describes how I feel about our military and their families.”



Allgaier said he hopes the new paint scheme serves as a point of pride for the Fort Bragg community.



“Every time you see that car, take pride in it,” he said. “It represents you and what we’re trying to promote — giving the recognition everyone who serves deserves.”