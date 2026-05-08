Fort Rucker Welcomes New Aviation Branch CSM

Photo By Brittany Trumbull | Command Sgt. Maj. Ruben A. Davila, Command Sergeant Major of the Aviation Branch, accepts the colors during the change of responsibility ceremony at the Army Aviation Museum May 8, 2026. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Brittany Trumbull | Command Sgt. Maj. Ruben A. Davila, Command Sergeant Major of the Aviation Branch,...... read more read more

FORT RUCKER, Ala.--The Fort Rucker community welcomed incoming Aviation Branch Command Sergeant Major, Command Sgt. Maj. Ruben A. Davila IV, and bid farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Kirk R. Coley, during a ceremony here May 8.

Davila arrives at Fort Rucker from his most recent position as Aviation Sergeant Major, Headquarters, Department of the Army G-3/5/7 (DAMO-AV).

During the ceremony, the Aviation branch colors were passed from the hands of Coley to Maj. Gen. Clair A. Gill, Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker commanding general, to Davila, symbolizing the transfer of responsibility from outgoing to incoming command sergeant major.

In his remarks, Gill welcomed attendees to the home of Army Aviation.

“It gives us great pride to see so many of you who made the trip to be here to support these men and their families at this important event for our branch and our Army,” Gill said.

Gill explained how the ceremony marked yet another milestone and impactful moment in the history of the Army.

“Today we honor a tradition central to our Army, the change of responsibility. This is a moment to recognize the incredible service of one departing leader and senior noncommissioned officer while formally welcoming another one,” Gill said. “And, as we’ll sing in a few minutes, ‘the Army goes rolling along’.”

Gill thanked the families of both leaders for their support.

“You may not have taken the Oath to serve, but you were and you are the foundation of these outstanding leaders and warfighters. From me, and on behalf of a grateful nation, thank you for your service to our country,” Gill said.

Gill noted Davila’s time spent at the Department of the Army level and in the 160th Special Operation Aviation Regiment among his career highlights.

“Command Sgt. Maj. Davila arrives exceptionally qualified. He served in critical NCO roles in both peacetime and combat,” Gill said. “We look forward to your leadership and your fresh perspective as we build upon the strong foundation and continue to develop the world’s premiere aviation warfighters.”

After enlisting in 1998, Davila trained as an OH-58D Helicopter Aircraft Armament Missile Systems Repairer. He served as a MH-47E Aircraft Armament Systems Repairer with the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (ABN) at Fort Campbell, Ky. He served in the regiment up through first sergeant, including as section sergeant, technical inspector and company jumpmaster on the Ah-6J/M, as platoon sergeant for the MH-60L Direct Action Penetrator Armament Platoon, and as first sergeant at Headquarters, 160th SOAR.

His previous assignments include the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade CSM, the 1st Battalion, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (SOAR) CSM, and battalion CSM in 4th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 4th Aviation Regiment within the 4th Infantry Division.

He has completed 24 combat tours in support of operations in both Iraq and Afghanistan as well as numerous no-notice contingency operations around the world.

His numerous awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit (1 OLC), Bronze Star Medal (1 OLC), Meritorious Service Medal (3 OLC) and Joint Service Commendation Medal, various Army and Joint service awards, campaign medals, service ribbons and unit awards, NATO Medal, Senior Army Aviation Badge, Senior Parachutist Badge, Air Assault Badge, and others.

Davila in his remarks said he was grateful for the show of support at the ceremony.

“Maj. Gen. Gill, I would like to thank you for the opportunity to be a member of the team, and I look forward to working with you as you as you prepare the branch for the next fight,” he said.

He thanked Coley for the in-depth handover. “Over the course of these last few weeks you allowed me to shadow you, and in doing so I have been privy to the devotion and personal interest you have invested in the branch,” Davila said.

He also thanked his family for never letting him lose sight of what matters most.

Saying farewell to Coley and family was personal to Gill.

“Kirk’s been my confidant, my battle buddy, my command sergeant major,” providing “sage counsel.”

“For the past five years, Command Sgt. Maj. Kirk Coley has been a tireless champion for Army Aviation, a true inspiration to Soldiers across our enterprise, whether serving as the branch command sergeant major or in his preceding role as the Aviation Center training sergeant major, Kirk has been the driving force behind much of our recent transformational successes,” Gill said.

He thanked the Coley family for the difference they have made.

Coley in his remarks thanked guests for attending.

“First, I thank God for this blessing and for the course of this journey,” Coley said, also thanking his spouse Tiawannia and family, leaders, colleagues and friends.

On the cusp of Mother’s Day weekend, he lauded his mother, Ethrice Smith, who as a single mom chose to pursue a better life for her five children.

“She knew she had to take matters into her own hands and make some bold choices. She developed this vision and had the courage to travel thousands of miles from her homeland across Jamaica to create a life for herself that would give all her children opportunities she never had as a child. And in my case, the opportunity to stand here before you today, relinquishing my responsibility as the command sergeant major of the Aviation Branch. Mom, you will forever be my hero,” Coley said.

Coley praised the “team of teams” across the Aviation enterprise for their efforts.

“It’s the people to my left and right who are just as passionate, optimistic and equally committed to our calling,” Coley said, as he lauded the brigade and battalion CSMs and commandants past and present, “the pivotal leaders of the backbone of our Army.”

In a separate ceremony, Coley was honored with multiple awards for his 31 years of service, including the Legion of Merit, Presidential Certificate of Appreciation, Certificate of Retirement, an American Flag, and Order of St. Michael – Gold Award, in the presence of leaders, family, community leaders, colleagues and friends. His family also received tokens of appreciation.

He will now retire from military service and plans to reside in the Wiregrass Area.

To view more photos from the events, visit: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjCTbcy