Nurse honored for compassionate care for Marine at NMCCL

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Woods | Cdr. Sondra Jolly presents Lt. Andrew Mattocks with the DAISY award at Naval medical Center Camp Lejeune, on May 8, 2026. The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses is a national recognition that honors nurses for their lasting impact on their patients. see less | View Image Page

On May 8, 2026, Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune (NMCCL) recognized healthcare professionals for their dedicated and compassionate care at the DAISY Foundation awards ceremony and announced the newest DAISY Award winner.

The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses is a national recognition that honors nurses for their lasting impact on their patients. The most recent recipient is Registered Nurse Lieutenant Andrew Mattocks who is assigned to the Emergency Department.

According to a nomination letter from an Emergency Department colleague, Lt. Mattocks, after working a 12-hour shift, volunteered to grab personal belongings for a Marine seeking care. The Marine did not have family or a support system in the immediate area to assist him. Lt. Mattocks’ extra care for this Marine highlights the extra length nurses go to care for patients.

“Lt. Mattocks’ actions went far beyond routine nursing responsibilities. He recognized the patient’s isolation and vulnerability and took it upon himself to provide comfort, security, and peace of mind during an incredibly difficult time,” an excerpt from the nomination letter reads.

As part of the distinction, Lt. Mattocks received a certificate, pin, sculpture, and additional academic benefits for furthering his nursing education. The ceremony also recognized another 22 healthcare workers who were nominated by either a patient or coworker for the DAISY Award.

NMCCL has provided more than 80 years of dedicated, passionate care for warfighters and beneficiaries at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.