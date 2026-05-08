Photo By Derrick Matthews | The Hunter Army Airfield (HAAF) and Savannah Fire Departments conducted a joint training exercise to equip brand-new firefighter recruits with critical "above grade" rescue skills. The recruits gained hands-on experience navigating live-fire conditions in a burn room and executing simulated roof breaches for vertical ventilation. Beyond building technical proficiency, the joint event served to strengthen the mutual aid partnership between the military installation and the local community, allowing both departments to share tactics and build cohesive working relationships for future emergency responses. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Derrick Matthews | The Hunter Army Airfield (HAAF) and Savannah Fire Departments conducted a joint...... read more read more

Hunter Army Airfield and Savannah Fire Departments Conduct Joint 'Above Grade' Training

Today, the Hunter Army Airfield Fire Department and the Savannah Fire Department successfully conducted a joint training event focused on interoperability and advanced rescue techniques. The exercise provided essential training experience for firefighter recruits while strengthening the mutual aid partnership between Hunter Army Airfield and the Savannah community.

"We are neighbors, and this training is a good thing for both departments," said Training Capt. Damon Driggers of the City of Savannah Fire Department.

The trainees for the joint exercise were new firefighter recruits, and the curriculum was designed to test and develop their fundamental skills in challenging, high stress environments. Specifically, the recruits focused on "above grade" training, a critical discipline involving operations on elevated floors or rooftops of structures.

The joint operation training event provided recruits and veteran firefighters from both agencies an opportunity to familiarize themselves with each other's equipment, communication protocols, and tactical procedures. This collaborative approach ensures that in the event of a significant emergency requiring a mutual aid response, both departments can operate cohesively as a unified force.

During the exercise, the recruits faced two primary scenarios: Burn Room Operations and Roof Breach Drills. For the Burn Room Operations, the trainees entered a specialized burn room to experience realistic fire conditions. They practice their fire suppression skills, thermal management, and interior search techniques.

Next, the entry level firefighters worked on Roof Breach procedures. They performed a simulated roof breach to learn proper techniques for vertical ventilation. This skill is essential for releasing superheated gases and smoke from a burning structure, improving interior conditions for both victims and firefighters.

"Training events like this are great for relationship building. We do the same thing. We learn how they do things, and they learn how we do things," said Hunter Army Airfield Fire Department Capt. Stephen Long.

The joint department training event will continue at Hunter Army Airfield for the next two weeks.