‘Do the Small Things Well’: AMC HQ’s Employee of the Quarter recognized for driving Army food modernization

Photo By Sgt. Melissa Lessard | From Left to right, Chief Warrant officer 2 Nicholas Snyder 69 Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Kenneth Hicks, the Army food advisor for the Sustainment Center of Excellence, and Chief Warrant officer 2 Lance Thomas, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, pose for a photo, at Fort Lee, VA, Sep. 1, 2021. Thomas earned honor graduate during the course. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sgt. Melissa Lessard | From Left to right, Chief Warrant officer 2 Nicholas Snyder 69 Air Defense Artillery...... read more read more

REDSTONE ARSENAL — Army Materiel Command recognizes employees each quarter for their contributions to the command’s mission. For the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, AMC headquarters recognized Kenneth Hicks, Sr., AMC Senior Management and Program Analyst for the Army Food Innovation and Transformation Division.

Hicks was selected for this quarterly honor for his role in driving the Army Food Program's strategic transformation. Leveraging his deep expertise—from tactical field feeding to strategic oversight—he guided critical modernization efforts like the CSDV pilot. By championing a modern dining experience and addressing 92G manning gaps to improve Soldier quality of life, Hicks exemplifies the mission-focused excellence AMC recognizes.

During the first quarter of the fiscal year, he was called back as an essential Department of the Army Civilian during the furlough to ensure continuity of operations for the Army Food Program as the first Campus-Style Dining Venue was scheduled to open shortly after. The nomination packet says he was a key factor in advancing two key strategic initiatives while also addressing Congressional concerns regarding potential funding shortfalls for Dining Facility Full-Food Service contracts.

“Ken’s proactive leadership, deep expertise, and analytical abilities have accelerated the Army Food Program into uncharted territory, revolutionizing and transforming garrison feeding operations in support of over 87,000 ESM [Essential Station Messing] Soldiers,” the nomination packet says. “His contributions have directly enhanced Soldier readiness, quality of life, and operational effectiveness, leaving a lasting impact on the Army Food Program and the Soldiers it serves.”

Hicks said being named AMC Employee of the Quarter is not an individual achievement, but the result of the collective efforts of the broader food service team.

“This is a recognition of everyone’s efforts,” he said.

Hicks started his career in November 1988 as a private first class and led a predominantly food service career first as a 94 Bravo, the military occupational specialty now known as 92 Golf. Starting as a PFC and moving up over the years to Chief Warrant Officer 5 meant Hicks was able to influence and teach Army leaders about the food ecosystem and drive meaningful change.

He says he always “got a kick” out of serving people, which made his role as a as a 94B rewarding. His assignments took him to Germany, Italy and multiple locations in the Middle East, where he supported boots on the ground and gained vital experience across Army food service operations.

He describes watching the Army’s food ecosystem evolve into a modern experience for today’s Soldiers as one of the most worthwhile aspects of his 37-plus years of combined military and civilian service.

“The most rewarding thing in my career is watching the work I’ve done with my teams be implemented,” Hicks said.

Hicks has worn several hats during his career: senior field feeding capability developer with U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command, U.S. Army Central Command Theater food advisor in Kuwait, U.S. Army Africa Command Food Advisor in Italy, and command food advisor for U.S. Army Forces Command.

The Hicks family moved to Huntsville, Alabama, in 2022 when he started his tenure at AMC as the command food advisor. After 11 years as CW5, with nearly three of them at AMC, he retired in August 2024 and started his Army civilian career as the senior management and program analyst for the A-FIT Division.

Hicks says his team’s efforts to modernize and transform the way the Army feeds its Soldiers through the Campus-Style Dining Venue pilot, along with the Army Food Program are a “step in the right direction.” In his position, he is able to help leaders balance the gaps in 92G formations and improve quality of life for Soldiers.

“He is a consummate professional whose unwavering commitment to reshaping the Army Food Program spans from his distinguished service in uniform to his impactful contributions as a Department of the Army Civilian,” said Chief Warrant Officer 4 Shedrick Swain, AMC senior command food advisor.

Something Hicks holds dear to his core is his family. He credits both his mother and father for molding him into the model of a husband, father and grandfather he is today. No matter what, Hicks says his parents were committed and dedicated, characteristics he has applied throughout his career.

“I never had a hero in my life other than my dad,” says Hicks. “He was committed to whatever he did. Once he was committed, he was in it.”

He also says his mom’s attention to detail shaped how he approaches his work.

“She always said if you’re going to do something, better to do it well or don’t do it at all,” says Hicks.

Hicks and his wife are middle school sweethearts who have been together for 40 year, including 33 of marriage. The pair have two sons who have served or are currently serving. The youngest retired from the Army and the oldest is an Air Force major, promotable.

He encourages his sons to remember that even after success in one field, they should never be afraid to reposition and excel in a new way.

While he is proud of his role as a son, CW5 Soldier, husband, and father, he is also extremely honored to be “Pops” to his six grandchildren.

Something he says his grandchildren have heard over and over from Pops is: Do the small things well. For Hicks, “doing the small things well” is more than a message for his grandchildren—it’s the foundation of a lifetime spent serving Soldiers. As he continues his work at AMC, that commitment to excellence remains evident in every effort to strengthen the Army’s food ecosystem.