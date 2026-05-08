Department of the Navy Launches PAE Mission Systems to Accelerate Warfighting Capability at Speed

WASHINGTON – May 11, 2026 – The Department of the Navy today announced the establishment of the Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) for Mission Systems, a new warfighting organization designed to accelerate the development and delivery of critical capabilities to the fleet.

PAE Mission Systems combines expertise to deliver enhanced combat power at wartime speed, ensuring the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps can maintain a decisive advantage. By pulling together the mission systems elements of the following organizations, we are creating a unified and integrated command:

Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence (PEO C4I)

Program Executive Office Digital and Enterprise Services (PEO Digital)

Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems (PEO IWS)

Program Executive Office Manpower, Logistics, and Business Solutions (PEO MLB)

Direct Reporting Program Manager Overmatch

Direct Reporting Program Manager Long Range Naval Fires Office (LRNFO)

Direct Reporting Program Manager Manpower, IT, Logistics, ERP (MILE)

The Minotaur program from PMA 290

Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA)

Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR)

Marine Corps Systems Command (MCSC)

The establishment of PAE Mission Systems is a result of the new Warfighting Acquisition System (WAS), which reorganizes the Department of the Navy acquisition enterprise around speed, the adoption of the Modular Open System Approach (MOSA), commercial technology, and a focus on solutions-based acquisition. PAE Mission Systems will act as the central mission integrator for kill chain closure, value chain optimization, capability interoperability, and maximum warfighting efficiency.

“Our historic organization was fragmented and often resulted in low-quality and disconnected capabilities, often, late to need,” said Jim Day, interim portfolio acquisition executive for Mission Systems. "My focus remains the E-1 -- our young Sailors and Marines. We will build and operate this organization with a singular obsession: ensuring they are 100% ready, 100% of the time."

This new structure will create a more accessible and streamlined pathway for industry partners, particularly non-traditional technology companies, to work with the Department of the Navy. By prioritizing commercial solutions and a modular, open systems architecture, PAE Mission Systems is postured to rapidly incorporate innovative technologies from a wider range of partners.

About PAE Mission Systems: Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) Mission Systems is a Department of the Navy organization responsible for the development, integration, and delivery of warfighting capabilities. By unifying multiple acquisition commands, PAE MS serves as the central integrator for mission-critical systems, ensuring the fleet and Fleet Marine Force have the tools it needs to compete and win.

Media Contact: Gerrelaine Alcordo Media Relations, PAE Mission Systems mailto:gerrelaine.alcordo.civ@us.navy.mil 619-524-3433