SRF-JRMC Continues to Deliver Warships to Fleet On Time Your browser does not support the audio element.

YOKOSUKA, Japan – U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) completed a key maintenance period for the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), returning the ship to the fleet on time April 6.



The successful Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) maintenance availability reinforces SRF-JRMC’s critical role in generating combat-ready ships to support U.S. 7th Fleet operations.



This year, SRF-JRMC has delivered all seven of its completed ships to the fleet on time or ahead of schedule. From January through April, SRF-JRMC returned two mine countermeasures ships, three destroyers, and an amphibious transport dock to the U.S. 7th Fleet.



The timely and successful work by the U.S. Navy's primary ship repair team in Japan underscores its commitment to ensuring U.S. 7th Fleet remains a lethal, mission-ready force in the Indo-Pacific.



Diligently preserving, maintaining, and employing combat ready ships in the Indo-Pacific is a core focus of U.S. Pacific Fleet, reflecting teamwork among Sailors and civilian maintenance personnel. The CNO availabilities brought together the ship's crew, SRF-JRMC’s Japanese master labor contractors, local Japanese contractors and U.S.-based companies.



"Our success this year is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of the ships’ crews, the ship superintendents and their teams, and the entire SRF-JRMC organization,” said Capt. Wendel Penetrante, SRF-JRMC commanding officer. “Managing availabilities, with the recent increase in operational tempo, demonstrates their exceptional capability. We continue to meet the spirit of the command's motto, 'Nan Demo Dekimasu!'”, which means 'we can do anything!' in Japanese.”



The U.S. Navy maximizes its ability to maintain a reliable presence in the region by conducting complex repairs at forward locations. This demonstrates a long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

For over 75 years, SRF-JRMC has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Pacific region by providing intermediate and depot-level repair for the ships of U.S. 7th Fleet.