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    Carrying the Weight Together

    Carrying the Weight Together

    Photo By Noriko Kudo | Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 78th Signal Battalion,...... read more read more

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.10.2026

    Story by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Carrying the Weight Together
    CAMP ZAMA, Japan - Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 78th Signal Battalion, took on the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention-themed physical fitness challenge May 6 at Zama Middle High School.

    Grappling with a 20-pound battle rope, the team felt the literal and symbolic weight of life's stressors.

    In a small unit, when one teammate is “out of the fight” due to harmful behaviors and misconducts, the rest of the team must carry that extra weight, Sgt. 1st Class Britney Norris said.

    Incorporating the rope into their workout added some real weight as a way to connect the figurative and the literal.
    The event was a powerful reminder that implementing SHARP goes beyond annual training — it’s about taking a real moment to check in, move past the surface, and truly engage with one another.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2026
    Date Posted: 05.10.2026 22:01
    Story ID: 564883
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 37
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Carrying the Weight Together, by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Carrying the Weight Together
    Carrying the Weight Together
    Carrying the Weight Together
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    Carrying the Weight Together
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    Carrying the Weight Together
    Carrying the Weight Together
    Carrying the Weight Together
    Carrying the Weight Together

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    TAGS

    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    78th Signal Battalion
    IMCOM Pacific
    Camp Zama

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