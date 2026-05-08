Salaknib 2026: 25th Infantry Division, multinational allies launch JPMRC-X in the Philippines

FORT MAGSAYSAY, Philippines— The U.S. Army’s 25th Infantry Division, in close partnership with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and multinational allies, has officially commenced the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Exportable exercise.

Operating as Part II of the bilateral Exercise Salaknib, JPMRC-X runs from May 8 - 20, 2026. This rotation brings a premier, immersive combat training center experience directly into the Indo-Pacific theater, allowing forces to train in the complex, archipelagic environments where they operate.

"Our alliance with the Philippines is steeped in history for over 75 years as the oldest treaty ally,” said New Zealand Army Col. Aidan Shattock, deputy commanding general for interoperability of the 25th Infantry Division. "This is playing out with deep trust and understanding as we rehearse together during Operation Pathways.

During JPMRC-X, the 25th Infantry Division will execute complex, multi-domain operations. The exercise is designed to strengthen the division's tactical proficiency and partner interoperability through tough, realistic training conducted across diverse and challenging terrain.

The training rotation will feature the 25th Infantry Division's role as the spearhead of Army modernization. Participating units will leverage human-centered technology, including the integration of Unmanned Aircraft Systems to enhance situational awareness and the fielding of the Army's Next Generation Squad Weapons the M7 rifle and M250 automatic rifle to advance squad-level modernization and mission effectiveness.

“Exercises like JPMRC-X demonstrate our enduring commitment as the land partner of choice, strengthen our allies, and deter aggression together," Shattock added.

In addition to bilateral operations with the Philippine Army's 7th Infantry Division, JPMRC-X features the integration of multinational partners, including forces from Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. This international coalition demonstrates a united, enduring commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

All operations during JPMRC-X are conducted in close coordination with the Philippine government and local officials to ensure the safety of the civilian population and promote the strong, enduring US-Philippine partnership.

Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability.

For more information regarding JPMRC-X or to request media coverage, please contact the 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office at 25IDPAO@army.mil.

About the 25th Infantry Division:

The 25th Infantry Division (Tropic Lightning) is America’s Pacific Division. Based in Hawaii, the 25th ID provides the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command a premier, highly trained, and combat-credible force, ready to deploy and conduct decisive operations across the Indo-Pacific region. The division focuses on strengthening relationships with allies and partners to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.