U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to begin Ocean City dredging ahead of tourist season

BALTIMORE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District, is scheduled to remove approximately 15,000 cubic yards of dredged material from the Ocean City Inlet beginning Friday, May 8, 2026.

The dredge MURDEN will begin dredging Priority Area #1, which includes the entrance to Sinapuxent Channel, as well as a secondary area directly outside of the channel (oceanside). Maintenance dredging is expected to continue throughout the month of May, in line with the start of peak tourist season.

“Starting this new cycle of dredging in the Ocean City Inlet underscores our commitment to maintaining a safe and reliable maritime gateway for the region,” said Baltimore District Commander Col. Francis Pera. “As we enter tourist season, keeping these waterways open is vital—not only for the U.S. Coast Guard’s search and rescue missions but also for the commercial and recreational boaters who drive our regional economy.”

The MURDEN can carry the equivalent of up to 50 dump truck loads of material and then releases that material by splitting its hull in an authorized area. In this case, material will be placed south of the inlet offshore of Assateague Island to mitigate the impacts of sediment transport and erosion.

Dredging ensures local waterways remain accessible to the U.S. Coast Guard as well as commercial and recreational users.

The West Ocean City Harbor entrance of the inlet was dredged last November. Nearly 13,000 cubic yards of dredged material were removed from Priority Area #1 within the inlet channel.

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Headquartered near Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, the Baltimore District delivers vital engineering, design, construction, real estate, and environmental solutions across five states, the District of Columbia, and the Chesapeake Bay watershed, extending its technical expertise to include complex projects around the globe. Through collaboration with its partners, the district executes civil and military missions that strengthen the economy, reduce disaster risks, and support the warfighter. These specialized services address emerging national security requirements and provide essential infrastructure protection for the nation.