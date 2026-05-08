NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic holds Change of Command Ceremony; welcomes Capt. Dean Allen as Commanding Officer

Photo By David Todd | 260508-N-ST310-1001 NORFOLK, VA (May 8, 2026) Capt. Dean Allen, commanding officer of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT), salutes as he is piped by the side boys at the NAVFAC MIDLANT Change of Command ceremony, May 8. (U.S. Navy photo by David Todd/Released) see less | View Image Page

NORFOLK, VA – Capt. Dean Allen relieved Capt. Ryan Carey as commanding officer of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT), May 8, during a Change of Command ceremony held at Naval Station Norfolk’s Vista Point.

Rear Adm. Jorge Cuadros, Commander, NAVFAC Atlantic, served as the presiding officer and guest speaker, joined by family, friends, and colleagues of both incoming and outgoing leadership.

“My charge to you is simple: lead this command in thinking, acting and operating differently, which is the only way we will continue to be relevant in meeting the Fleet and Marine Corps mission,” Cuadros told Allen before he assumed command. “You are a gifted leader, and you have my utmost respect, trust, and confidence. This is a pivotal time to command in the Navy and in NAVFAC. Our organization has changed tremendously over the last year, and more changes are ahead.”

Cuadros also spoke about key areas that are needed to ensure future success in shore facilities’ growth.

“Our leaders, and the warfighters we support, need us to be better. They need us to focus on our construction, engineering, and contracting mission while innovating to deliver the facilities and engineering solutions our supported commanders need, when they need them,” he said. “That is the essence of our Acceleration and Affordability Campaign Plan, and why we will maximize our use of all available authorities and strategies to achieve speed of delivery. Dean, you are the right leader to take command today, and to follow on Ryan’s efforts.”

Returning to the Commonwealth of Virginia for the fourth time in his naval career, Allen brings more than 25 years of distinguished service, technical expertise, and leadership experience to the command. He shared with guests that the workforce has always been what draws him back to the area.

“Your talent, your work ethic, your professionalism, your commitment to the mission, to the outcome, and to each other – that’s what brings me here again,” he said, emphasizing he will require and empower the team to speed up project delivery across military construction and centrally managed programs, but noted the rapidly shifting strategies and business practices may be challenging as they adapt to meet the expectations of the Navy, Marine Corps, and other partners. “I will lead you through this … it will be my greatest honor.”

Allen asked the workforce to embrace one guiding principle: that the most important thing they can accomplish – whether in routine or demanding circumstances – is “enabling warfighters with the infrastructure they will need tomorrow … anything else is secondary to that priority.”

“NAVFAC MIDLANT, I am grateful to command what I already know is an extraordinary team,” he said. “I look forward to leading you, watching you succeed, and performing the critical work that only you can do for the Navy and Marine Corps team. I pledge that I will always give you my best … it is an honor to serve alongside you.”

Allen was commissioned at Officer Candidate School in Pensacola, Florida, and is an alumnus of Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona. He holds a Master of Business Administration from the Naval Postgraduate School, and a Master of Science in Finance from Georgetown University. He also completed the Executive Development Program at The Wharton School, and the Strategic Leaders Program at the Ross School of Business.

His expeditionary tours include: Seabee Engineer Reconnaissance Team Officer-in-Charge and Assistant Operations Officer, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4; Aide to the Commander, First Naval Construction Division; Resident Officer-in-Charge of Construction (ROICC) Al Anbar Province, Army Corps of Engineers; Operations Officer, NMCB 133; Commanding Officer, NMCB 11; and Commander, 30th Naval Construction Regiment.

His shore assignments include: Disaster Preparedness Officer, Naval Support Activity Bahrain; ROICC Vicenza, Italy; Public Works Officer, Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan; Shore Readiness Budget Analyst, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Navy; and Operations Officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic; and Commanding Officer, Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center.

During Carey’s tenure as commanding officer, his exemplary leadership and strategic vision guided more than 4,300 personnel in delivering world‑class facilities support across 17 Navy and Marine Corps installations. He oversaw more than $6.1B in facilities, design, and construction services, steered the command through unprecedented organizational change, and drove record execution in support of critical quality‑of‑service programs.

Additionally, Carey’s efforts strengthened shore readiness, advanced key modernization initiatives, including support to the Columbia‑class delivery and shipyard revitalization, and balanced regional priorities with a strong commitment to resiliency and environmental stewardship. His professionalism, initiative, and devotion to duty brought great credit upon himself and upheld the highest traditions of the U.S. naval service.

He received the Legion of Merit from Cuadros for his exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding service as commanding officer of NAVFAC MIDLANT from August 2024 through May 2026.

Carey reflected on the accomplishments of his NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic team, noting the extraordinary scale and impact of their work over the past 21 months.

“It is impossible to sum up my journey with you in only a few minutes,” Carey said. “When it comes to scale, you responded to more than 150,000 service calls, performed 134,000 maintenance actions, awarded $3.8 billion in construction and service contracts, and you with our industry partners – delivered 872 quality facilities to Sailors, Marines, and their families, representing $1.67 billion of work-in-place.”

He said the figures alone do not capture the full measure of the team’s contribution.

“Those numbers, though impressive, don’t capture the marvel that you are – each and every division, directorate, and field office working together, delivering outcomes, anticipating problems, and solving almost all of them before anyone even notices,” he said. “More than 3,400 civilian and military teammates working together to deliver – without many accolades and with oft undeserved criticism – long hours, late nights, in the rain, snow, and extreme heat. In the places and at the times where no one else wants to be, you are needed, and you show up, every time … day in and day out.”

Carey will next report to Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, where he will serve as the N4 Director of Facilities and Environmental.

NAVFAC MIDLANT serves as the Navy’s premier shore facilities and base operating support engineering systems command, delivering lifecycle and acquisition solutions aligned to Fleet and Marine Corps priorities across a broad area of responsibility – from South Carolina to Maine, extending west to Illinois and south to Indiana. Guided by its mission to provide these solutions in direct support of operational readiness, the command remains committed to its core purpose of ensuring quality facilities and dependable shore support for Sailors, Marines, and their families.

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