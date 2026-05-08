Army specialist convicted for sexually abusing another Soldier during court-martial in Korea

CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea – A military jury convicted a Soldier of abusive sexual contact and assault consummated by a battery during his court-martial April 27 – 30 at the Camp Humphreys courtroom.



Spc. Antonio Pinero-Santana, 29, a counterintelligence agent assigned to 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, Eighth Army, was sentenced by the military judge to 17 months in prison, reduction in rank to E-1 and a bad conduct discharge from the Army.



In the months leading up to the assault, Pinero-Santana made several romantic overtures to the victim, a fellow Soldier in his unit, who repeatedly declined his advances.



On Dec. 8, 2024, Pinero-Santana sent the victim a message through Instagram again expressing his interest in a romantic relationship. She again rejected his advances and told him she was not interested in dating him.



In the messages, Pinero-Santana told her he would prefer if they could discuss this in person. She agreed and he went to her barracks room at Camp Humphreys to talk. While in her room, he began to massage her shoulders and she swiped his hand away. He became aggressive, kissing and biting her lip multiple times causing large bite wounds. Pinero-Santana also used such force that it left her with multiple bruises on her legs.



She eventually broke away from his grip and was able to get him to leave her room. She took photographs of her injuries and reported the assault to her leadership the next day, receiving substantial support by the unit’s non-commissioned officers to include transporting her to the hospital where medical staff performed a Sexual Assault Forensic Examination.



During the trial, the Instagram messages between the victim and Pinero-Santana, the photos of her injuries, results from the SAFE exam and testimony from the victim and the unit NCOs helped secure the conviction in this case.



“This case is a reminder that taking care of Soldiers means listening when they are hurt and acting when they need help,” said Capt. Kristofher Beralo, prosecutor, Seventh Circuit, Army Office of Special Trial Counsel. “Today’s result reflects the strength of a victim who found her voice and the integrity of witnesses who helped ensure that voice was heard.”



“Unit cohesion and lethality are forged on the trust between Soldiers,” said Special Agent in Charge Michael DeFamio, Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division, Far East Field Office. “While the Noncommissioned Officers in the victim’s unit demonstrated exactly how that standard is upheld, our investigation detailed Pinero-Santana’s profound betrayal of that trust, and this conviction serves as the consequence of his actions.”



Pinero-Santana is currently confined at the U.S. Army Regional Correctional Facility – Korea awaiting orders to be transferred to a military corrections facility in the U.S. Upon release from prison, he will be required to register as a sex offender and will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements.



This case was investigated by Army CID’s Far East Field Office and prosecuted by Beralo, Lt. Col. Megan Herriford, Seventh Circuit, Army OSTC and Capt. Sean Rowland, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, Eighth Army.



The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is comprised of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters that oversee 28 field offices located across the country to include Europe and Korea. For more information visit [https://www.army.mil/ostc](https://www.army.mil/ostc).



If you would like to report a crime, have information about a crime, or have been the subject or survivor of a crime, you can submit anonymous tips to Army CID at [www.p3tips.com/armycid](http://www.p3tips.com/armycid).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2026 Date Posted: 05.08.2026 14:51 Story ID: 564840 Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army specialist convicted for sexually abusing another Soldier during court-martial in Korea, by Michelle McCaskill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.