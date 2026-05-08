Tennessee Airman reflects on success at Army-dominated shooting competition Your browser does not support the audio element.

Tennessee Airman reflects on success at Army-dominated shooting competition



By Airman 1st Class Scott Batista Jr.



134th Air Refueling Wing



MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. — When Tech. Sgt. Dakota Ray stepped onto the firing line at Robinson Maneuver Training Center in North Little Rock, Arkansas, he wasn’t surprised to find himself surrounded by soldiers. National Guard shooting competitions like the Winston P. Wilson Small Arms Championship typically have few airmen, and Ray was used to being the odd one out.



In order to reach the national level, the 134th Security Forces airman had worked his way up through regional matches, including Tennessee's annual state-wide competition. Through habit and perseverance, he built a reputation as a stand-out competitor in a field dominated by his Army counterparts, securing his spot on the four-man team. He expected to face the competition alone, but soon realized he found a community that sharpened him.



"Instead of being an outcast, everybody welcomed me with open arms,” Ray said. “It was a really fun atmosphere."



Fewer than 10 percent of the competitors were airmen at this year's championship, which ran from April 27th - May 1st, 2026. The matches tested everything from 500-yard rifle shots to close-quarters pistol accuracy, challenging shooters across multiple disciplines that demanded precision, speed, and composure under pressure.



Team Tennessee set out for the championship with steady hands and high ambitions, knowing they were about to face the best shooters the National Guard had to offer. However, before the competition even began they faced a challenge no one had anticipated.



"When we got there, our entire team started getting sick," Ray said. "It was disappointing, and we put up mediocre scores on that first day."



The underwhelming results could have allowed the weight of disappointment to take a foothold after the first round. However, they remained positive, and what transpired over the next four days was the result of a team that refused to let a rough start define them.



"As a team, we were able to help keep each other motivated, keep each other focused on what we were there to do and how we wanted to represent the state," Ray said. "We went out on the second day and we shot really well."



Out of 53 teams, Tennessee claimed first place in two matches, with second and third place finishes in two others. However, the team's success was only half the story.



Ray's individual results were nothing short of remarkable. As a novice competitor, he won three first-place finishes and one second-place, beating out 210 competitors from across the country. Additionally, he received the Chief’s 50 Marksmanship Badge, which is only awarded to the top 20 shooters.



"I tried to just focus on making sure that I was ready for the course of fire mentally,” he said. “I had my plan ready to go and the course of fire memorized."



For Ray, his hard-earned awards are a bittersweet reminder of changes to come. After working his way up to a position as a combat arms instructor, he's now in direct line to commission as an officer. This new chapter in his career will offer him more opportunities to lead and encourage other airmen to compete, but it will also take him further away from the passion that led him here.



Standing on that stage as an airman among soldiers, a novice among veterans of the match, Ray said the moment carried a weight that went beyond his own performance.



"Being able to represent the squadron, the wing, and the state at that level and perform the way we did is humbling," Ray said. "But I’m also proud to be part of putting our name out there.”