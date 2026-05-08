Sailor from Tullahoma Recognized as a NETC 2025 Sailor of the Year Finalist

Photo By Austen McClain | Sonar Technician Submarine 1st Class Justin Gore, a Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) Sailor of the Year finalist assigned to the TRIDENT Training Facility, poses for a portrait at NETC Headquarters in Pensacola, Fla., on May 6, 2026. NETC's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and battle-ready warfighters. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Austen Hunter McClain) see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Sonar Technician (Submarines) 1st Class Justin Gore, a Tullahoma, Tenn., native, was selected as a Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) Sailor of the Year finalist for 2026. Gore was nominatedover Sailors from across the entire NETC domain.

NETC’s Sailor of the Year program recognizes enlisted personnel who significantly contribute to the command’s mission, enhance the command’s image in the community or conduct themselves in a manner that reflects credit upon the command and the U.S. Navy. Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander of NETC, presented the award. Gore earned his nomination from Trident Training Facility in Bangor, Washington, where he is the modernization training team leading petty officer.

He led 10 sailors in the training and certification of five submarine crews, delivered 12 formal courses, and guided five sailors to their Master Training Specialist qualification.

Huffman commended Gore, saying, “Sonar Technician (Submarines) 1st Class Justin Gore personally trained sonar technicians, fire control technicians and officers across all 17 crews in Bangor, Washington. His dedication enabled each of those crews to excel and meet the needs of the nation.”

As sonar technicians, Sailors operate highly classified, complex sonar systems vital to the detection and identification of other vessels at sea and, if required, their engagement. The systems are the eyes and ears of the fleet across the world’s oceans.

“In the sonar room, there’s no autopilot. You must know your equipment, trust your team and stay disciplined in the basics because the information we provide helps the ship make decisions,” Gore said.

Gore attributes his drive and work ethic to a memory from his youth. “Playing football at Tullahoma High School under John Olive and Scott Hargrove taught me that work ethic and dedication to your craft are two vital skills that help you get where you want to be,” Gore said. “Always have a never-quit mentality when it seems the odds are against you.”

Gore’s personal awards include the Silver Submarine Warfare Insignia, nine Navy Achievement Medals, the Navy Unit Citation, two Meritorious Unit Citations, the Battle “E” Ribbon with silver wreath, six Good Conduct Medals, the Navy Expeditionary Medal, the National Defense Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, four Sea Service Deployment Ribbons, the Recruiting Service Ribbon with six gold wreaths, the Expert Rifle Medal, the Expert Pistol Medal, and the SSBN Deterrent Patrol Insignia with three gold stars.