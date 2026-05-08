Enduring Excellence: A tribute to decades of service

Photo By Airman 1st Class Owen Davies | A color guard from Service High School’s Junior ROTC program presents the colors during the Retiree Appreciation Day event on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 1, 2026. The ceremony honored military retirees, connecting them with installation resources and celebrating their contributions to the military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – Military retirees, family members and veterans from across Alaska returned to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on May 1, for a Retiree Appreciation Day ceremony that celebrated their service, reconnected them with resources and highlighted their continued role in the military community.

The event opened with a traditional military ceremony featuring the posting of the colors by a Junior ROTC color guard from Service High School and the national anthem sung by a member of Mountain City Church. Roland Cabiad, president of the Retiree Council, welcomed attendees and outlined the day’s agenda before introducing installation and state leadership.

U.S. Air Force Col. Lisa Mabbutt, JBER and 673d Air Base Wing commander, thanked retirees and veterans for returning to the base they once called home and highlighted how closely tied the installation is to the surrounding community.

“One of the things that I have focused on as the installation commander here is readiness,” Mabbutt said. “One of the ways that we have to be ready is to have a ready community.”

She emphasized the retiree population as an integral part of the installation’s ability to fulfill its missions.

“We bring our veteran population to the base on this particular day, which lets them get a little bit more familiar with the services we have on and off the installation,” Mabbutt said. “We want people to know that veterans and their families are still a part of the family.”

Retirees walked through a resource fair with a multitude of booths featuring federal, state and local organizations offering information on health care, veterans’ benefits, financial counseling and community services. Roland noted that while Alaska may not have the volume of services found in larger states, the partners present at JBER focus on quality and long-term support for retirees and their families.

Mabbutt also pointed out that retirees continue to serve on the installation in significant numbers as civilian employees and mentors, continuing to serve the military and Department of War.

“A huge amount of our civilian population are retirees,” said Mabbutt, addressing the retired veterans. “You provide mentorship for our active-duty still-serving members, and we provide you a link back to these resources and a link back to the life that you lived for so long as active duty, guard and reserve.”

For Mabbutt, who is approaching retirement herself, the event was also personal. She said many of the retirees in attendance are helping guide her through the transition process, underscoring the continuing two-way relationship between retirees and the installation.

The ceremony’s invocation was delivered by Jim Skinner, a 90-year-old Korean War veteran chaplain who drove from Willow to take part in the event. His remarks, which blended humor, reflection on decades of service and a message about faith, drew a connection between the earliest generations of modern U.S. veterans and those still serving today.

“I find the older I get, the less decisions I have to make because they’re already made for me,” said Skinner. “To the people who are still serving, a lot of those decisions are made for you too. But you can take advantage of every opportunity you’re given.”

State of Alaska leaders reinforced that message of continuity and impact. Verdie Bowen, State of Alaska Department of Military and Veterans Affairs director, described how veterans and retirees shape communities across the state through daily acts of service and volunteering.

“We have 70,000 veterans and their dependants; combined together, that’s 224,000 people,” Bowen said. “If you wonder what impact you have in the state of Alaska, you’re pretty close to a third of the state.”

Bowen urged retirees to fully enroll in Department of Veterans Affairs health care and benefits programs, stressing that it protects their families and strengthens the case for additional resources in Alaska. He explained that enrollment numbers drive staffing and infrastructure decisions.

Throughout the day, speakers circled back to a common theme: retired service members remain central to JBER’s mission long after they hang up the uniform.

As retirees moved from booth to booth collecting information, shaking hands with old friends and meeting younger service members, hosts of the event said they hoped each person would leave with at least one new connection or resource that makes life after uniformed service stronger and more secure.

“I hope that you find a resource today that you didn’t know existed or find a way that you can be of help to your fellow veterans and your fellow retirees,” said Mabbutt. “Shake the hand of a veteran and get some fellowship today.”