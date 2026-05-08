AFMS leader Maj. Gen. Sean T. Collins retires after 31 years of service

Photo By Megan Hearst | U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Sean T. Collins attends his retirement ceremony at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., May 1, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Megan Hearst) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Megan Hearst | U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Sean T. Collins attends his retirement ceremony at Joint Base...... read more read more

After 31 years of military service, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Sean T. Collins, Air National Guard assistant to the Surgeon General and director of Space Force Medical Operations Directorate, retired during a ceremony at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., May 1, 2026.

Family and colleagues from every stage of Collins’ military career attended the ceremony, in-person and virtually, to recognize his impact on the Air Force Medical Service community and the operational mission.

Lt. Gen. John J. DeGoes, U.S. Air Force Surgeon General, Air Force Medical Command commander, and senior medical advisor to the Chief of Space Operations, presided over the ceremony and presented Collins with the Air Force Distinguished Service medal.

“Today we celebrate not just the end of a long-storied uniformed career, but the legacy of a leader who has left an indelible mark on the United States Air Force and all who have had the privilege of serving with him,” DeGoes said.

In his most recent roles, Collins championed DeGoes’ vision to achieve the AFMS strategic imperatives as the senior medical advisor to ANG leadership, and spearheaded health care and medical readiness support to Space Force Guardians within the directorate he helped establish in 2023.

Collins also served as the first AFMEDCOM commander, leading the command through its initial operating capability in March 2025 and first inter-command transfer of medical personnel.

Collins began his military career in 1995 as a clinical nurse assigned to the 104th Fighter Wing at Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield, Massachusetts. During the ceremony, citing Collins’ 21 years of service at Barnes ANG, retired Lt. Gen. Scott Rice, former Air National Guard director and Massachusetts National Guard adjutant general, presented Collins with the Massachusetts Medal of Merit.

While assigned to the 104th Fighter Wing, Collins deployed as a clinical provider to support operational missions in Italy, Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan. In 2008, he was chief combat medical advisor of the Coalition Air Force Transition Team for Operation Iraqi Freedom. Additionally, he had multiple stateside deployments including support for post 9/11 homeland defense and COVID-19 response efforts.

Reflecting on his experiences within the Air Force Medical Service, Collins said, “thank you for the opportunity to have led in this organization.”

Collins credited his family for being his guiding force in driving him to embody service before self, an Air Force principle he said he has carried throughout his career. He concluded the ceremony with heartfelt gratitude toward his team and colleagues who have served alongside him.

Indicating the shadow box filled with items representing his career, Collins said “every picture that I have, every decoration - there’s a story behind that.” He said the efforts that led him to this point were not his work alone, rather it was the efforts of those who walked alongside him.

“Don’t underestimate the impact you have on an individual whether they retire or pass on,” Collins said. “Nothing would have been possible without the support of those people who have been in my life.”