McConnell EOD defuses the past

Photo By Airman 1st Class Tavian Sims | McConnell’s explosive ordnance disposal team responds to a call from the El Dorado Police Department to dispose of a World War I Mark I Shrapnel Projectile device in El Dorado, Kansas, May 3, 2026. The munition is a World War I-era, spin-stabilized anti-personnel projectile designed to airburst and release lead balls over enemy infantry. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan. — When danger calls and takes the form of history, McConnell’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team is prepared to answer. On May 3, a four-member team from McConnell’s EOD responded to a call from the El Dorado Police Department regarding an individual attempting an online-sale of a device that resembled a World War I artillery shell.

As the team traveled to El Dorado, the police department coordinated with local personnel to begin cordoning off the area and awaiting the team's arrival. Once on scene, EOD conducted reconnaissance to determine the safest and most effective course of action.

“The first step is to positively identify the device, and it was what we were already expecting, which is a Mark I Shrapnel Projectile device” said Tech. Sgt. Jared Basham, 22nd Civil Engineer Squadron, section chief trainer. “Once we verified that, the next step was to determine if the munition is empty of all hazards.”

EOD technicians are military specialists with training in detecting, disarming and disposing of explosive devices within all environments. Due to the device being military in nature, responsibility for its disposal fell to McConnell’s team to ensure it’s properly taken care of.

“Unexploded ordinances [UXO] are common and it's the bread and butter of what we do. It’s a World War I era munition,” said Basham. “UXOs are unpredictable without education, but for us they're the most predictable of our mission sets. We have publications and data on what these things are, so we know exactly how to deal with them and what to expect. We have to do a procedure to render it safe, and we have all the tools and training to do that, so it’s safer for us to handle it.”

The procedures to dispose of explosives carry a wide range of concern as they can be unexpected, dangerous and extremely intricate. EOD technicians train to be the subject matter experts on situations of this magnitude.

“We mapped it out and calculated what the hazard area would be, which was about 400 feet,” said Basham. “We were able to bury it down and redo the calculation, which knocked it down to about 100 hundred feet and we were able to put a block of C-4 on it and destroy it.”

The El Dorado Police Department provided its gun range for the EOD team to safely dispose of the explosive device. Working closely with community organizations maximizes the potential for protection and relationship building for everyone in the surrounding areas.

“I really love it. It’s our responsibility to take care of it but ultimately, we are helping the community by getting rid of it because it is a danger” said Senior Airman Jackson Watt, 22nd CES, EOD technician. “Most of that stuff has been sitting around a long time, so you never know how upset that fuse or the explosives in it might be. One wrong tumble and it can go off unexpectedly.”

While dangerous remnants of the past may be unpredictable, the resolve and readiness of McConnell’s EOD team remains ready to respond. Through extensive training and a partnered relationship with the local community, the safety of the surrounding area will always be paramount.