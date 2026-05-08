U.S. Army Spc. Amaya Dejesus brings energy and purpose to Saber Strike 2026

Photo By Spc. Thomas Madrzak | U.S. Army Spc. Amaya De Jesus, 1st Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, poses for a portrait in front of an M1296 Stryker infantry carrier vehicle near Bemowo Piskie, Poland, May 4, 2026. From April 27 to May 31, 2026, U.S. and Allied forces will exercise the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative, demonstrating NATO’s ability to fight and win on the modern battlefield. Nearly 15,000 troops from eleven nations will train across the High North, Baltic region, and Poland. They will execute rapid maneuvers, air defense, counter-drone operations, and cyber defense to validate NATO’s regional defense plans in real time. This series of linked exercises includes Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. The exercises turn investment into capability. Soldiers integrate unmanned systems such as AI-enabled command and control and live data networks to move, decide, and fight more effectively across all domains. Sword 26 demonstrates how U.S. Army Europe and Africa drives transformation at scale while strengthening deterrence. Together with our allies, we are building a unified, lethal force ready to defend NATO territory and respond to any threat. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Thomas Madrzak) see less | View Image Page

BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND — For Spc. Amaya De Jesus, operating an M1296 Stryker Infantry Carrier Vehicle during Exercise Saber Strike 2026 is exactly the kind of work she enjoys. Assigned to Apache Troop, 2nd Platoon, 1st Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment out of Vilsek Germany. De Jesus said training in Poland has given her unit the chance to conduct live fire, work in new terrain and build relationships with the Polish army.

“It’s nice to get out here and meet members of the Polish army.” said De Jesus. One of the biggest reasons she enjoys her role is the hands-on nature of the job. Though she is an 11B infantryman, she said working as a Stryker operator fits her well because she likes challenge, movement and the intensity that comes with the mission. “I like challenges, something that isn't easy... I guess it just called to me,” said De Jesus.

After two and a half years in the Army, the experience has left a strong impression on De Jesus. Army life has given her structure, opportunities to travel and a sense of community.

“We’re all one huge family,” De Jesus said. “Having that support and unity especially while overseas helps a lot”. Unity is especially important for younger Soldiers who are far from home and rely on the people around them every day. For De Jesus, that support system has become one of the most meaningful parts of her time in uniform. “I definitely think that joining the army was a good decision for me and if it's something you’ve always wanted to do, do it. It will help you build a lot as a person and is a great stepping stone for your future.”