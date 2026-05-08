Photo By William Couch | Capt. Luke B. Greene addresses ceremony attendees during his retirement and Change of...... read more read more Photo By William Couch | Capt. Luke B. Greene addresses ceremony attendees during his retirement and Change of Office ceremony. Capt. David M. Matvay assumed duties from Greene as program manager for the Navy’s Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP), Program Management Office (PMO) 555 at the National Museum of the U.S. Navy. see less | View Image Page

SIOP continues to deliver foundation of fleet readiness as Matvay assumes program manager duties from Greene Your browser does not support the audio element.

Capt. David M. Matvay assumed duties from Capt. Luke B. Greene as program manager for the Navy’s Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP), Program Management Office (PMO) 555 at the National Museum of the U.S. Navy. SIOP is a comprehensive, long-term recapitalization effort that is delivering integrated investments in infrastructure and industrial plant equipment at the Navy’s four public shipyards, expanding shipyard capacity and optimizing shipyard configuration to meet the Navy’s nuclear-powered fleet maintenance requirements. Recapitalizing the shipyards' century-old infrastructure increases maintenance throughput and improves quality of service for the Navy’s 37,000 shipyard employees. According to Greene, two themes greatly contributed to the collective achievement of SIOP and success throughout his career. “Having a plan and surrounding yourself with good people are the things that I’ve tried to do in life,” said Greene. “When life goes according to plan, it’s great because you have those people around to help you celebrate the wins. And when that plan goes completely off the rails you have those people to help you either reattack the plan or figure out how you pivot and move to something else.” Greene, who retired after 34 years of active-duty service, served as an enlisted Marine before earning a commission from the U.S. Naval Academy and serving as a surface warfare officer before transferring into the Civil Engineer Corps. Greene helped lead SIOP as deputy program manager from 2022 to 2023, becoming the program manager in April 2023. Under Greene, SIOP delivered 38 facilities projects valued at $731 million and 161 items of industrial equipment valued at $326 million. The program executed $6.3 billion of construction during his tenure. Since 2018, SIOP has completed over 50 facilities projects, totaling nearly $1.7 billion, including utilities, flood protection, and training facilities. More than 300 items of industrial plant equipment, valued at over $700 million, have been delivered, including new cranes, faster and more precise shaft lathes, 5-axis routers, and precision cutting machines. Around 40 additional projects worth nearly $7 billion are under contract, including three new dry docks -- the first at public shipyards since 1962 -- and conversion of a fourth, built in 1942, for Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carriers, as well as projects to enhance the resiliency and capacity of shipyard utilities. Under SIOP, dry docks have been recertified, buildings restored, training facilities consolidated, submarine berths upgraded for current and future classes, and more. New industrial plant equipment is reducing the average age of assets from more than 20 years old toward the industry standard of 10 years “These are not stand-alone efforts. Capt. Greene created integrated investments, each beneficial in their own right, while never deviating from the long-range goal of increasing fleet availability. Managed through a well-planned, data-driven approach validated by extensive modeling and simulation, he ensured that problems that could not be solved locally were quickly elevated” said Mark Edelson, program executive officer, Infrastructure and Expeditionary. “Luke’s team has built the foundation with a comprehensive, rigorous master plans for each of the four shipyards and began the execution that Capt. Matvay will continue.” Based on an analysis of 22 maintenance availabilities -- each with more than 10,000 activities -- SIOP used modeling and simulation to determine each shipyard’s optimal configuration, relocating workshops to reduce travel time and locating facilities such as parking, dining, and administrative buildings to better support the workforce. “This is what progress looks like when it comes to recapitalizing the Navy’s shore infrastructure,” added Edelson. “Under Luke’s leadership, PMO 555 has become widely recognized for its speed, adaptability, and willingness to explore innovative solutions.” Matvay likewise was commissioned as a surface warfare officer after graduating from the Naval Academy. Following his transfer into the Civil Engineer Corps, he served with several Seabee and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command units, as well as on the staff of U.S. 6th Fleet and in the office of the Chief of Naval Operations. “Luke, I’m grateful for all the achievements you have made over your time here at PMO 555,” said Matvay. “Most importantly, you have built a team that I look forward to leading with the collective focus of always driving execution. Matvay continued, “I am humbled to be trusted with this position, leading a high performing team, responsible for delivering capabilities to our Nation’s shipyards… a true national treasure.” For more information about SIOP, visit https://www.navfac.navy.mil/PEO-Infrastructure-and-Expeditionary/PMO-555-SIOP/