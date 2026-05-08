Former 325th FW commander returns to Tyndall amid continued modernization

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. -- Brig. Gen. Brian S. Laidlaw, Air Combat Command director of operations and former 325th Fighter Wing commander, visited Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 3-5, 2026.



Laidlaw’s visit bridged Tyndall’s recovery from hurricane devastation to its ongoing rebuild as a more resilient, combat-ready installation.



Hurricane Michael made landfall Oct. 10, 2018, causing widespread damage across Tyndall and the surrounding community. Laidlaw, who commanded the 325th FW from July 2018 to July 2020, led the wing through the storm’s immediate aftermath as the installation began the long process of restoring operations and shaping its future mission.



“Having served here during the hurricane, I know how much this installation, its Airmen, and this community endured,” Laidlaw said. “Returning to Tyndall and seeing the progress firsthand is a powerful reminder of the resilience, dedication and professionalism that carried this base forward.”



Since the storm, Tyndall has undergone a multibillion-dollar rebuild effort designed to strengthen the installation’s ability to support current and future mission requirements. The rebuild includes new military construction projects, facility restoration, modernization efforts and infrastructure upgrades ensuring future airpower operations, including Tyndall’s transition into a combat-coded F-35A Lightning II wing.



“Tyndall’s rebuild is not just about replacing what was lost,” Laidlaw said. “It is about modernizing the installation to support fifth-generation airpower and ensure our Airmen have the infrastructure, training environment and resources needed to meet future operational demands.”



Tyndall’s location remains central to its strategic value. The installation provides access to the Gulf Range Complex, which offers expansive airspace over the Gulf of America for large-scale air combat training, live-fire testing and joint force integration. That training environment enables Airmen to sharpen readiness while supporting ACC’s ability to generate, project and sustain combat-ready airpower.



During the visit, Laidlaw received updates on the base’s rebuild progress, modernization efforts and mission growth since his time as wing commander. The tour provided an opportunity to highlight how Tyndall’s recovery has evolved into a long-term transformation focused on fighter excellence and the future of Air Force combat capability.



“We are better today than we were yesterday,” he said.



As the base continues to modernize, Tyndall remains focused on developing lethal, combat-ready Airmen, strengthening fighter readiness and delivering airpower in support of national defense.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2026 Date Posted: 05.08.2026 11:01 Story ID: 564779 Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Former 325th FW commander returns to Tyndall amid continued modernization, by SrA Victoria Moehlman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.