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    U.S. Forces Disable Vessel in Gulf of Oman Attempting to Violate Blockade

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. forces operating in the Gulf of Oman enforced blockade measures by disabling an Iranian-flagged unladen oil tanker attempting to sail toward an Iranian port at 9 a.m. ET, May 6.

    U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces observed M/T Hasna as it transited international waters enroute to an Iranian port on the Gulf of Oman. American forces issued multiple warnings and informed the Iranian-flagged vessel it was in violation of the U.S. blockade.

    After Hasna’s crew failed to comply with repeated warnings, U.S. forces disabled the tanker’s rudder by firing several rounds from the 20mm cannon gun of a U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet launched from USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Hasna is no longer transiting to Iran.

    The U.S. blockade against ships attempting to enter or depart Iranian ports remains in full effect. CENTCOM forces continue to act deliberately and professionally to ensure compliance.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 10:39
    Story ID: 564774
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Forces Disable Vessel in Gulf of Oman Attempting to Violate Blockade, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CENTCOM

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