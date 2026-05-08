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    CENTCOM Protects U.S. Warships Transiting Strait of Hormuz

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. forces intercepted unprovoked Iranian attacks and responded with self-defense strikes as U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers transited the Strait of Hormuz to the Gulf of Oman, May 7.

    Iranian forces launched multiple missiles, drones and small boats as USS Truxtun (DDG 103), USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), and USS Mason (DDG 87) transited the international sea passage. No U.S. assets were struck.

    U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) eliminated inbound threats and targeted Iranian military facilities responsible for attacking U.S. forces including missile and drone launch sites; command and control locations; and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance nodes.

    CENTCOM does not seek escalation but remains positioned and ready to protect American forces.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 10:38
    Story ID: 564773
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CENTCOM Protects U.S. Warships Transiting Strait of Hormuz, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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