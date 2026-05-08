AMCOM IGNITE training sparks digital transformation, data innovation

Photo By Jeremy Coburn | Lisa Hirschler, director of the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command’s Business...... read more read more Photo By Jeremy Coburn | Lisa Hirschler, director of the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command’s Business Transformation Office and chief data and analytics officer, speaks to participants during the IGNITE training event May 5, 2026, at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. The voluntary training brought together more than 300 in-person and virtual participants to learn about digital transformation, data analytics, artificial intelligence and enterprise tools designed to improve efficiency and support data-informed decision making cross the Army enterprise. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command’s Business Transformation Office hosted its IGNITE Training event May 5 at Redstone Arsenal, bringing together more than 300 in-person and virtual participants for a day of instruction focused on digital transformation, data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) tools designed to improve Army operations and decision-making.



The voluntary event introduced employees to emerging technologies and enterprise capabilities, including Army Vantage, Microsoft 365 applications and AI-enabled tools aimed at streamlining workflows, reducing manual processes and improving access to authoritative data.



“We want to use these tools to make our workflows smoother and easier,” said Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson, commanding general of AMCOM. “Let the machine do what the machine does best and let the human do what the human does best, which is analyze it, make decisions and take action.” Robinson encouraged employees to embrace innovation while maintaining critical thinking and oversight when using automated tools and data-driven systems.



Throughout the training, leaders emphasized the importance of accurate data, collaboration and workforce education as the Army continues modernizing its digital capabilities. Participants attended hands-on sessions covering prompt engineering, data governance, enterprise applications and digital transformation strategy, while also receiving resources for continued learning and professional development.



Lisa Hirschler, director of the AMCOM Business Transformation Office and chief data and analytics officer, said the strong turnout reflected the workforce’s commitment to innovation and mission readiness.



“This is voluntary training. This is not mandatory training,” Hirschler said. “That speaks volumes as we are trying to work with a much leaner workforce now, but the work didn’t go away. Our Soldiers still need us, so we have to figure out ways to work smarter, not harder.”



During closing remarks, Don Nitti, deputy to the commanding general, thanked participants for investing in professional development and supporting the command’s modernization efforts.



“Without your interest and your investment in time and effort, the organization couldn’t grow,” Nitti said. He also thanked the Business Transformation Office team for helping enable the command to become “more efficient, more accurate, and make data-informed decisions.”



AMCOM leaders encouraged employees to continue exploring emerging technologies and applying the lessons learned during IGNITE to improve readiness, efficiency and support to the warfighter across the Army enterprise.