Engineering Installation Airmen sharpen tower-climbing skills during mission training

Photo By Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Clayton Ives, a cyber system operations specialist with the 212th Engineering Installation Squadron, climbs a tower during a training exercise at Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, May 2, 2026. Squadron members conducted tower-climbing training to strengthen capabilities and build confidence while maintaining communication systems at home and abroad. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Clayton Ives, a cyber system operations specialist with the...... read more read more

Airmen from the 212th Engineering Installation Squadron (EIS) conducted tower-climbing training at Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, May 2-3, 2026, to strengthen their ability to maintain communication systems at home and abroad.

The training included climbing, preventive maintenance, knot-tying and vehicle operations in preparation for an upcoming mission in Atlantic City, New Jersey, with the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard. During the mission, Airmen will climb a 112-foot tower and install multiple cabling systems and antennas to enhance base communications and strengthen critical air-to-ground and ground-to-air communications for F-16C aircraft operations.

“This training is all-encompassing,” said Staff Sgt. Stephen Froio, a cable and antenna operations specialist. “It’s not just about executing a tower climb. It’s about becoming a subject matter expert across every piece of equipment we use. We’re trained to handle the full scope of installing communication systems, whether on antennas, in the ground or during building-to-building manhole work.”

Climbing is critical to installing, maintaining and repairing communication infrastructure that enables data transmission to base hubs. EI Airmen install antennas, run cable and ensure systems remain operational. The squadron maintains a 60-foot training tower, allowing Airmen to train during drill weekends, stay proficient with equipment and build confidence at elevated heights. Training focuses on climbing techniques, equipment management and safety procedures.

“Confidence is key, especially when you’re on the tower, knowing what you’re doing and how to stay safe,” said Staff Sgt. Ruben Flores, a radar, airfield and weather systems specialist. “It’s important to keep communication open and clear, along with having the knowledge to get up and down safely.”

The training included cable and antenna operations specialists, cyber systems operations specialists and radar, airfield and weather systems specialists. Cable and antenna specialists ensure wired and wireless systems are properly installed and maintained, enabling mission monitoring and global communication. Cyber systems specialists design, install and support computer networks to ensure secure, reliable operations. Radar, airfield and weather systems specialists maintain air traffic control and warning radar, navigational aids, weather equipment and radios, supporting fixed and deployable systems. Together, these specialties ensure the Air Force maintains reliable, secure and mission-ready communications capabilities worldwide.

“We make it a priority to answer every question and support learning at every level,” said Flores. “Just as important, we foster a welcoming environment. This field is small and relationships matter. At the end of the day, while we’re military, EI operates like a family, making sure everyone feels included, supported and comfortable.”