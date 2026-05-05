Supporting the shores: How the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers partners with communities during high-water events

Photo By Maj. Avery Schneider | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District civil engineer Armaghan Abed-Elmdoust reviews water level data for Lake Ontario in Buffalo, New York, May 8, 2026. Buffalo District water management and emergency management team members actively monitor lake levels and potential impacts during anticipated high-water events to support local, regional and international communities. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider) see less | View Image Page

As spring brings rain and melting snow to the Great Lakes region, communities along Lake Ontario are once again navigating the challenges of rising water levels. During these high-water events, local municipalities, county emergency responders and state agencies are always the first line of defense, working tirelessly to protect neighborhoods and critical infrastructure.

Behind the scenes, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers serves as a vital federal partner. While the Corps of Engineers does not lead the initial emergency response, it stands ready to supplement the capabilities of local and state governments with specialized engineering expertise, historical data and critical flood-fighting supplies when the situation demands it.

Prepared to support: Emergency management operations

Under federal disaster response authorities, the Corps of Engineers can provide proactive technical assistance and emergency operations support to communities facing an imminent threat from unusual high water. However, this support must be formally requested by a state governor or Tribal leader.

Currently, the Buffalo District’s emergency management team is closely monitoring the spring 2026 high water levels on Lake Ontario. They have proactively communicated with their state-level emergency management counterparts to ensure local leaders are fully aware of the capabilities and resources the Corps of Engineers can provide if requested. These resources include stockpiles of sandbags staged in New York and Ohio, as well as technical assistance such as mapping potential water rise and advising local public works teams on effective barrier construction techniques.

“We want to make it as straightforward as possible for local, county, Tribal and state leaders to understand and request support from the Corps of Engineers,” said Phil Stitzinger, Buffalo District emergency manager. “Our team stands ready to assist and to protect communities.”

The science of the lakes: Water management

While emergency responders prepare for what could happen on the ground, the Corps of Engineers’ water management team focuses on the complex science of the Great Lakes basin. Water levels on Lake Ontario are driven by massive, uncontrollable natural factors — including precipitation, rapid snowmelt, evaporation and inflow from Lake Erie. Nature contributes feet of water to the lake, whereas human-controlled outflows generally only affect the level by a matter of inches.

To track these variables, the water management team monitors precipitation and water levels throughout the Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River basin.

“While we are seeing significant water entering the basin from snowmelt and rain, our team is analyzing data daily,” said Armaghan Abed-Elmdoust, Buffalo District civil engineer. “Our role is to accurately implement the international plan of regulation, taking into account a wide variety of data on flows and levels. This includes making operational adjustments in accordance with the various elements of the plan to balance the impacts of these higher water levels throughout the Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River system and to provide the most accurate forecasts possible.”

Coordination and outflows

A critical part of managing the lake's water levels involves calculating the appropriate outflow of water through the Moses-Saunders Dam on the St. Lawrence River.

The water management team is in regular communication with the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board, providing vital technical support and implementing the board's directives under the international regulation plan known as Plan 2014. The Corps of Engineers also regularly coordinates with an operations advisory group comprising commercial shipping and hydropower interests. This continuous dialogue allows representatives to manage emerging weather and ice conditions, share operational concerns and make informed adjustments to outflows from Lake Ontario to balance the impacts of weather and minimize those of high water across the entire system.

Whether it is forecasting water levels, advising on flood-fight techniques or coordinating international dam outflows, the Corps of Engineers remains a steadfast, supporting partner to the communities of Lake Ontario.

“Protecting our shoreline communities is a team effort, and we’re always ready to answer the call of our local, state and international partners,” said Lt. Col. Robert Burnham, Buffalo District commander. “We encourage residents to remain vigilant and rely on their local officials and emergency responders for the most up-to-date guidance.”

Daily Great Lakes water level information and forecasts are available online at the Corps of Engineers website, https://water.usace.army.mil/office/lre/waterleveldata/waterLevelData, and the International Lake Ontario Saint Lawrence River Board’s website, https://ijc.org/en/loslrb.

This information includes elements of AI-generated content, which were reviewed and edited by relevant DoW personnel to verify appropriateness and compliance with DoW policies and guidance.

The Buffalo District delivers world-class engineering solutions to the Great Lakes region, the Army and the nation to ensure national security, environmental sustainability, water resource management and emergency assistance during peace and war. Learn more at https://www.google.com/url?q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lrd.usace.army.mil%2FNews%2FDisplay%2FArticle%2F4447997%2Fmore-than-just-cost-cutting-finding-the-hidden-value-in-federal-projects%2Fwww.lrd.usace.army.mil%2Fbuffalo.

For 250 years, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been at the forefront of the nation’s engineering excellence, responding when called. From constructing fortifications during the Revolutionary War to building the infrastructure that saw America’s strength grow militarily and economically, USACE’s mission has always been to deliver engineering solutions for our nation’s toughest challenges. Learn more about the USACE 250th anniversary at https://www.google.com/url?q=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.usace.army.mil%2FHome%2F250th.