Mission Readiness Through Care: SSG Amber Sanders Named MEDCOM FY26 Q2 Safety Award Winner

Photo By Debra Thompson | Recently, MEDCOM announced the winners of the Quarterly Safety Award for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2026. Taking home the honor for the service member category was SSG Amber Sanders, the Unit Safety Specialist at General Leonard Wood Community Hospital (GLWCH). see less | View Image Page

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo.— It is often said that safety is the foundation of readiness, but for Staff Sergeant Amber Sanders, it is also a matter of genuinely caring for the people to her left and right. Recently, MEDCOM announced the winners of the Quarterly Safety Award for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2026. Taking home the honor for the service member category was SSG Amber Sanders, the Unit Safety Specialist at General Leonard Wood Community Hospital (GLWCH).

Building a Culture of Trust and Action As a Unit Safety Specialist at GLWCH, SSG Sanders oversees and advises leadership on all aspects of workplace and operational safety. Her daily duties include conducting inspections, identifying hazards, tracking corrective actions, and ensuring compliance with Army and Defense Health Agency (DHA) standards. But her approach goes far beyond simply checking boxes on a clipboard. When asked how she successfully led a decrease in near misses and a reduction in slips, trips, and falls at the hospital, Sanders pointed directly to the human element. "One of the biggest things I focused on was building a stronger safety culture where people felt comfortable speaking up before an incident happened," SSG Sanders said. To achieve this, she increased routine walk-throughs, hazard inspections, and spot checks throughout the hospital. She shifted the focus to immediate hazard correction rather than waiting for small issues to snowball into larger problems. "Small corrections made consistently across the organization helped create a noticeable reduction in incidents and near misses," said Sanders.

Safety as Mission Readiness SSG Sanders' impact extends beyond the hospital and into the field. Recognizing the risks posed by environmental factors and tactical training, she spearheaded safety initiatives for cold-weather operations and live-fire ranges. She conducted seasonal risk management and safety briefings that focused heavily on environmental injuries, proper layering, hydration, and strict work/rest cycles. When it came to live-fire operations, she emphasized strict weapons handling, range discipline, and adherence to standard operating procedures. "I reinforced the importance of leaders conducting thorough Pre-Combat Checks and Pre-Combat Inspections (PCCs/PCIs) and maintaining situational awareness during training events," said Sanders. "My goal was to ensure safety was treated as part of mission readiness rather than an afterthought."

Driven by People What fuels this relentless dedication to organizational safety? For SSG Sanders, the answer is simple. "My drive comes from genuinely caring about people," she said. "At the end of the day, every Soldier, civilian, and family member deserves to return home safely. Safety is not just about regulations or inspections—it is about protecting lives, maintaining readiness, and building trust within the organization." Upon hearing that she had won the MEDCOM Q2 FY26 Safety Award, Sanders was quick to deflect the spotlight onto her colleagues. "This recognition is truly humbling," she shared. "I am grateful to be acknowledged, but it also reflects the teamwork and support of the leaders, Soldiers, civilians, and departments I work alongside every day. Safety is never accomplished by one person alone."

Looking to the Future While the MEDCOM award highlights her past achievements, SSG Sanders is already looking forward. Her next steps involve expanding her knowledge in safety management and developing innovative ways to increase hazard awareness and reduce preventable incidents. She also plans to focus heavily on mentorship, hoping to grow as a leader in both healthcare and operational safety environments. "Safety works best when everyone takes ownership of it," she concluded. "Even small actions like correcting a hazard, speaking up, or checking on a coworker can prevent serious incidents. I am proud to serve in a role where I can help protect people while supporting the mission every day."