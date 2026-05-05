Air Combat Command announces 2026 Outstanding Airmen of the Year

Photo By Staff Sgt. Michael Bowman | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman James P. Shivery, 9th Air Force, receives the Airman of...... read more read more

Photo By Staff Sgt. Michael Bowman | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman James P. Shivery, 9th Air Force, receives the Airman of the year award during the 2026 Air Combat Command’s Outstanding Airmen of the Year Award ceremony at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 6, 2026. Winners were selected for their invaluable mission impact and their exemplification of the Air Force core values of integrity, service, and excellence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Bowman) see less | View Image Page