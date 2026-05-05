Air Combat Command announces 2026 Outstanding Airmen of the Year

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES
05.08.2026
LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, Va., -- Air Combat Command recently announced the 2026
Outstanding Airmen of the Year command-level winners. These Airmen were recognized for
their outstanding achievements, performance and exceptional meritorious service in support of
ACC mission objectives.
The 2026 ACC Outstanding Airmen of the Year winners are:
Airman: SrA James P. Shivery, 9 AF, Shaw Air Force Base
Noncommissioned Officer: TSgt Marc Rouisse G. Quijano, 355 SFS, Davis-Monthan Air Force
Base
Senior Noncommissioned Officer: MSgt Catherine L. Young, 4 SFS, Seymour Johnson Air
Force Base
First Sergeant: MSgt Anastacia K. Schroeder, 9AF, Al Udeid Air Base
Company Grade Officer: Capt Samer H. Sholi, 94 FS, Joint Base Langley-Eustis
Field Grade Officer: Maj Alexander J. Trembly, 53 FS, Shaw Air Force Base
Civilian (Category I): Ms. Madison T. Mc Cormick, 325 CS, Tyndall Air Force Base
Civilian (Category II): Ms. Pamela S. Bloomer, 609 ACOMS, Shaw Air Force Base
Civilian (Category III): Mr. Trebor J. Boynton, 513 EWS, Eglin Air Force Base
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 09:16
|Story ID:
|564760
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|16
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|0
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