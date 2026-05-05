(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Combat Command announces 2026 Outstanding Airmen of the Year

    Air Combat Command announces 2026 Outstanding Airmen of the Year

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Michael Bowman | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman James P. Shivery, 9th Air Force, receives the Airman of...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Story by Staff Sgt. Michael Bowman  

    Air Combat Command

    LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, Va., -- Air Combat Command recently announced the 2026
    Outstanding Airmen of the Year command-level winners. These Airmen were recognized for
    their outstanding achievements, performance and exceptional meritorious service in support of
    ACC mission objectives.

    The 2026 ACC Outstanding Airmen of the Year winners are:

    Airman: SrA James P. Shivery, 9 AF, Shaw Air Force Base

    Noncommissioned Officer: TSgt Marc Rouisse G. Quijano, 355 SFS, Davis-Monthan Air Force
    Base

    Senior Noncommissioned Officer: MSgt Catherine L. Young, 4 SFS, Seymour Johnson Air
    Force Base

    First Sergeant: MSgt Anastacia K. Schroeder, 9AF, Al Udeid Air Base

    Company Grade Officer: Capt Samer H. Sholi, 94 FS, Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Field Grade Officer: Maj Alexander J. Trembly, 53 FS, Shaw Air Force Base

    Civilian (Category I): Ms. Madison T. Mc Cormick, 325 CS, Tyndall Air Force Base

    Civilian (Category II): Ms. Pamela S. Bloomer, 609 ACOMS, Shaw Air Force Base

    Civilian (Category III): Mr. Trebor J. Boynton, 513 EWS, Eglin Air Force Base

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 09:16
    Story ID: 564760
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Combat Command announces 2026 Outstanding Airmen of the Year, by SSgt Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Air Combat Command announces 2026 Outstanding Airmen of the Year
    Air Combat Command announces 2026 Outstanding Airmen of the Year
    Air Combat Command announces 2026 Outstanding Airmen of the Year
    Air Combat Command announces 2026 Outstanding Airmen of the Year
    Air Combat Command announces 2026 Outstanding Airmen of the Year
    Air Combat Command announces 2026 Outstanding Airmen of the Year
    Air Combat Command announces 2026 Outstanding Airmen of the Year
    Air Combat Command announces 2026 Outstanding Airmen of the Year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version