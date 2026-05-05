Balikatan 2026: Tropic Lightning Division, Philippine Army Demonstrated Advanced Data-Centric Warfare Capabilities

Photo By Sgt. Duke Edwards | U.S. Army Pfc. Saul Aidaria, left, and Sgt. Jonathan Hillman, both signal support system specialist assigned to 25th Infantry Division Artillery, establishes signal connectivity during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at La Paz Sand Dunes, Laoag City, Philippines, May 1, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards) see less | View Image Page

FORT MAGSAYSAY, Philippines – U.S. Army Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division and their counterparts from the Armed Forces of the Philippines conducted an operational demonstration of advanced command and control systems during Exercise Balikatan 2026, which took place from May 3-5, 2026. This effort showcased new data-centric capabilities designed to enhance interoperability, increase battlefield awareness, and significantly shorten decision-making cycles for the combined U.S.-Philippine force.

Operating in the austere, jungle environments of the Indo-Pacific, Tropic Lightning Soldiers and their AFP allies refined next-generation digital architecture under realistic conditions. The demonstration focused on pushing these fielded systems to the tactical edge, ensuring they remain resilient, secure, and lethal regardless of the terrain. This integration of sensors, effectors, and a unified data network made the U.S.-Philippine alliance increasingly capable and responsive to regional challenges.

The capabilities on display were a core component of the U.S. Army’s broader transformation strategy, which focused on integrating and optimizing advanced capabilities in real-world environments. During Balikatan 2026, this effort directly supported the exercise’s primary themes of building a capable combined force and strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Philippine alliance. The three-day operational demonstration included a Distinguished Visitor Day on May 4, featuring live-fire integration and a synchronized sensor-to-shooter display.

“This isn’t about testing experimental gear; it’s about refining a fielded capability and proving that our alliance is digitally synchronized for the modern battlefield,” said Col. Daniel VonBenken, 25th Infantry Division Artillery commander.

VonBenken had noted that by placing this technology in the hands of our warfighters, we are using AI as a powerful decision aid. While these advanced tools allow our Soldiers to process vast amounts of data to make faster, more precise decisions, commanders retain full authority over any engagement and maintain a decisive information advantage.”

Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity.

For more information, photos, and videos about Exercise Balikatan 2026, please visit the DVIDS feature page at https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/Balikatan.

Any depiction of, or statements by, U.S. Army Soldiers or units should not be construed as endorsement by the Army or the Department of War.