Airmen Run to Honor Fallen Members of ‘Port Dawg’ Community

Photo By Senior Airman John Lewis | Airmen with the 39th Aerial Port Squadron have a moment of silence at Peterson Space...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman John Lewis | Airmen with the 39th Aerial Port Squadron have a moment of silence at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., May 2, 2026. The Airmen gathered to honor fallen members of the aerial port career field around the globe before the start of the 2026 Port Dawg Memorial Run. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Lewis IV) see less | View Image Page

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. –Airmen from the 39th Aerial Port Squadron, known as "Port Dawgs," honored their fallen colleagues during the annual Port Dawg Memorial Run, May 2, 2026.



The run is an annual tradition held by individual Aerial Port squadrons where they dedicate a two-mile run to honor the members of their career field who have passed away during the year.



Master Sgt. Russel Hudson, an Airman with the 39th APS, explained that the tradition, which began at Kadena Air Base, Japan, in 2013, has grown significantly. Aerial Port squadrons across the globe now organize local memorial runs annually.



"We need to make sure that the younger generation understands the importance of the remembrance and the run," said Maj. Rogelio De La Fuente, 39th APS commander.



Over thirty Airmen gathered in front of the 39th APS main building to receive a brief explanation of the route and safety protocols before they set off on their run.



For Senior Airman Maximillian Noble, an Airman with the 39th APS, the effort is a meaningful tribute.



"Just getting out there, to show out and remember those Port Dawgs,” Noble said. “Because it's all about them at the end of the day."



Before the run began, the names of the Port Dawgs who lost their lives in 2025 were read aloud and a moment of silence was held for the departed.



While no members of the 39th APS perished in 2025, the squadron honored four members from other Aerial Port squadrons who died last year: Senior Airman Mario Ceja, Senior Airman Aeron Olson, Tech. Sgt. Jasmine Allen, and Staff Sgt. Gregory Peterson.



Chief Master Sgt. Robert Gage, 39th APS senior enlisted leader, said there is a term used to remember deceased aerial port Airmen: “Blocked out, but not forgotten”.



Gage explained that the phrase is a direct reference to their flight line duties, where an aircraft is "blocked out" when the wheel chocks are removed, allowing it to depart. The motto serves as a promise that though their teammates have departed, their memory remains.



"I always look forward to it because we try to keep their memories alive. It's our way of remembering them, what they contributed, and them as a person…” Gage said. "It’s important to us."



The causes of death vary, from on-duty incidents to illnesses and accidents, but the run honors them all equally. After crossing the finish line, participants gathered for food and fellowship, strengthening the bonds of the Port Dawg community.