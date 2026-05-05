126th CES Deployed for Training to Japan

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan- The 126th Air Refueling, Illinois Air National Guard at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois is known for its strategic capabilities to refuel aircraft anytime anywhere. Often not seen are the guardsmen of 126th Civil Engineer Squadron that build or maintain the many physical facilities and grounds that support precision air power.

The 126th CES has deployed for training to Yokota Air Base, Tokyo, Japan.

While in Yokota the 126th CES guardsmen will integrate with the 374th CES supporting host nation relationships and global operations.

“This trip will provide our engineers opportunities to complete hands on training not typically afforded to them on drill weekends. Enhancing the overall readiness of our squadron and wing while simultaneously building relationships with our active duty counterparts and allowing our members to experience Japanese culture,” said Capt. John Audrain, 126th Civil Engineer Squadron, Yokota DFT Troop Commander.

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