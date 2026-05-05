Process discipline, metrics alignment strengthens readiness at DLA Weapons Support

Photo By Nicholas Pilch | Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Launey, commander, DLA Weapons Support (Richmond),...... read more read more Photo By Nicholas Pilch | Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Launey, commander, DLA Weapons Support (Richmond), addresses attendees during the Director’s Strategic Goals Award recognition ceremony at the Lotts Conference Center on Defense Supply Center Richmond, Virginia, May 4, 2026. Launey emphasized process discipline and aligning performance metrics with customer readiness to support the warfighter. (Photo by Nicholas Pilch/DLA) see less | View Image Page

Efforts to tighten internal processes and align performance metrics with customer readiness at Defense Logistics Agency Weapons Support (Richmond) are improving how critical aviation parts reach the warfighter, reducing delays and increasing availability across multiple weapon systems.

The Aviation Rotary Wing and Auxiliary Components Division is refining its operations by focusing on disciplined execution and measurable outcomes tied directly to readiness requirements.

This work aligns with DLA’s Strategic Plan, which calls for precise performance metrics that reflect mission requirements.

The division’s results contributed to its selection for the Director’s Strategic Goals Award for the first quarter of fiscal 2026. The award recognizes measurable contributions that support the agency’s mission to “drive and sustain warfighter readiness by delivering unmatched global support as the nation’s Logistics Combat Support Agency.”

“Through a dedicated and strategic effort, the division has not only produced exceptional results but has also masterfully embodied the Director’s key goals: improving process discipline and aligning performance metrics with customer readiness,” said Rob BakerIII, deputy director ofDLAWeapons Support (Richmond) Supplier Operations Original Equipment Manufacturer Directorate said.

Division leaders said the focus began with reducing inefficiencies to redirect time toward mission-critical work.

“The division took decisive action to sharpen its focus, eliminate inefficiencies and align every resource with the most critical warfighter support priorities,” Baker said.

One of the most visible changes was streamlining internal coordination. The division reduced internal meetings and reviews by 75%, allowing personnel to spend more time executing contracts and resolving requirements.

The changes also addressed long-standing process delays. Through recurring collaboration with partners, the division reduced the average Purchase Request age from 167 days to 120 days – a 28% decrease and the lowest level in 10 years.

Improvements also extended to technical operations. The division exceeded its RSW processing time metric by 68% and reduced the average age of RSWs by 36%, improving responsiveness across its workload.

During the first quarter of fiscal 2026, these internal changes enabled the division to award more than 1,900 manual purchase requests, supporting over 950 National Stock Numbers and clearing more than 8,500 backorder lines. The work increased parts availability for aircraft including the UH-60 Black Hawk, E-2 Hawkeye, C-2 Greyhound and P-8 Poseidon.

“We talk a lot about metrics and process improvements, but this award is fundamentally about the people behind those numbers – their expertise, their professionalism, and the grit and determination they bring to the mission every single day,” said Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Launey, commander of DLA Weapons Support (Richmond). “This team demonstrated that disciplined execution isn't just about passing an audit or increasing effectiveness; it's about building credibility and trust that ties directly to warfighter readiness. They aligned their work to what matters most – delivering capability faster and more efficiently to those who depend on it – and I couldn't be more honored to serve alongside them.”

“These results provide clear, transparent evidence of performance aligned directly with customer requirements and shared readiness goals.” Baker added.

The division also strengthened coordination with industry partners, which increased the volume of quotes and improved forecasting across the supply chain.

While the improvements reflect a division-wide effort, leadership highlighted one of the individuals who helped sustain performance during a period of staffing challenges.

Mollie Reddy, a contracting team lead, stepped into a key leadership role during personnel shortages, helping maintain contract output and guide the team through competing priorities.

Over the past six months, Reddy reviewed and funded more than 500 contracts while simultaneously supporting multiple buyers as a contracting officer. She also developed targeted reporting tools focused on high-priority requirements, helping the team focus on the most critical readiness drivers.

“Mollie exemplifies true leadership. She is deeply committed to the success of her peers, routinely stepping in to help them overcome critical roadblocks,” said Christy Pratt, a branch chief within the DLAWeapons Support Supplier Operations OEM Directorate. “Her collaborative spirit and strategic mindset would make her a tremendous asset to any forward-thinking team.”

In addition to operational support, Reddy contributed to team development by creating job aids and providing guidance on complex contracting topics, while also leading team-building efforts to maintain morale during a demanding period.

The division’s efforts were recognized May 4 during a ceremony at the Lotts Conference Center on Defense Supply Center Richmond, where 73 team members received medals and certificates.

In a memo announcing the awards, Defense Logistics Agency Director Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly wrote it recognizes teams whose work reflects the agency’s strategic priorities and supports readiness across the force.

Baker said the division will continue refining its processes and metrics to maintain progress and support future mission requirements.