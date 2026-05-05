Chosen Brothers Team Up to Support Fellow Veteran at WSC

Courtesy Photo | The bond between Celestine, a U.S. Navy Veteran, and Patton, a Veteran of the U.S....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The bond between Celestine, a U.S. Navy Veteran, and Patton, a Veteran of the U.S. Army and Air Force, goes beyond friendship. It’s kinship – one built over years of shared experiences and unwavering support. In fact, both had previously attended the National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic in Snowmass, Colorado. This year, they are both joined by Richardson, who made his first trip to the clinic. see less | View Image Page

Every American Veteran knows about the friendly rivalry that exists between branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. But for Davis Celestine and Kevin Patton that competition quickly gave way to something stronger: showing up for their brother, U.S. Army Veteran Earl Richardson.



The bond between Celestine, a U.S. Navy Veteran, and Patton, a Veteran of the U.S. Army and Air Force, goes beyond friendship. It’s kinship – one built over years of shared experiences and unwavering support. In fact, both had previously attended the National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic in Snowmass, Colorado. This year, they are both joined by Richardson, who made his first trip to the clinic.



“This is like having my big brother here and that was important to me,” Richardson said of Patton, a friend of more than 20 years. “To see Kevin does what he’s doing, it just makes me want to strive to be better.”



Richardson was accustomed to meeting his friends at the National Veterans Wheelchair Games each year but when he expressed interest in getting a taste of adaptive sports at a higher altitude, his friends were all too happy to support him.



In fact, that urge to support was so strong, that it prompted Celestine to end a 12-year hiatus from the WSC.



“Behind the scenes it was kind of like a family decision,” Celestine shared. “We all do the wheelchair games, but Kevin told Earl, ‘You should try [the winter sports clinic] out’ and Earl's wife, said ‘if you go and Kevin goes, he has no choice but to go because you guys are his closest friends. So, what excuse would he have?’.”



With his support system in tow, Richardson made the decision to brave the mountain. The choice has illuminated his world.



“It’s a good time I’m having here and [I’m grateful] for these two having my back, when I said I want to come,” Richardson said.



Patton added, “Seeing him just get over that fear and that smile on his face when he came down after that first run, that’s what it’s all about. His energy and drive, and him already looking forward to next year, that’s what you want to hear.”



Throughout the week, whether together or individually, the trio had the opportunity to take adrenaline-inducing runs down the slopes, foster their competitive spirits with curling, and rejuvenate themselves in the hot springs. For each member of this trio, adaptive sports programs like WSC hold a special place in their heart and they are abundantly grateful for all who contribute to creating this space.



“A lot of these events wouldn't take place without three things – the sponsors, the volunteers, and the caretakers,” Celestine stated. “These are the men and women that's striving to make a difference. These clinics are a crucial and vital part to the VA system and with the backing of the DAV, you know, it makes the difference.”



Richardson’s friends could not be prouder of how he has flourished because of his willingness to try. The connection these men share have carried them through many lows, and plenty of highs, but their first year together at WSC is a sure token of their steady ascension.



Story by Medina Ayala-Lo, Bay Pines VA Public Affairs Officer